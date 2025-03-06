In Kyiv, the court returned part of the Tereshchenko Estate to communal ownership
Kyiv • UNN
The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.
The Economic Court of Kyiv canceled the state registration of ownership rights to part of the Tereshchenko estate and returned it to the ownership of the territorial community of the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.
The prosecutor's office canceled the ownership rights of a private enterprise to part of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate - a gem of Kyiv architecture through the court.
Details
At the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office in the interests of the Kyiv City Council, the Economic Court of Kyiv canceled the registration of ownership rights of a private enterprise and returned to the territorial community of Kyiv premises with an area of 158 sq. m, located in the wing of the Tereshchenko estate.
Supplement
Earlier, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court granted the claim of the capital's prosecutor's office for the return of the Tereshchenko estate from private ownership and other parts of the wing on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard with a total area of 1134 sq.m. Currently, this property is registered to the territorial community of the capital.
The buildings of the estate, which is a cultural heritage site, could not be alienated from communal ownership in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Temporary Prohibition of the Privatization of Cultural Heritage Sites." Despite this, a number of contracts were concluded between 2006 and 2008, based on which the estate and the wing were transferred to private ownership.
The owner has not carried out restoration of the heritage site for 19 years, nor taken effective measures to preserve the estate, which led to its emergency state and destruction.
Thus, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office consistently demanded in the courts the return of the gem of Kyiv architecture - the cultural heritage site - the Tereshchenko estate to the ownership of the territorial community of Kyiv.
