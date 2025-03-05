The Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library in Lviv will be returned to the UGCC
Kyiv • UNN
A memorandum on the return of the Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library to the UGCC was signed in Lviv. The document was signed by representatives of the city authorities, the OVA, the State Special Communications, and the Curia of the Lviv Archdiocese.
The Metropolitan Gardens in Lviv and the Sheptytsky Library will be finally transferred to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The relevant memorandum was signed today by the Lviv RMA, the Lviv City Council, the State Special Communications Administration, the Broadcasting Concern, and the Curia of the Lviv Archdiocese of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, writes UNN.
Today in Lviv, a long history comes to an end. The City Council, the Regional Military Administration, the State Special Communications, the Broadcasting Concern, and the Lviv Archdiocese of the UGCC signed a memorandum. It allows the Church to finally reclaim its historical heritage – the Metropolitan Gardens and the Sheptytsky Library.
Sadovyi emphasized that this is more than just a legal decision. It is a restoration of justice and respect for the heritage of our city. What was once taken by the communists must belong to its rightful owners.
He also outlined the following specific steps:
- Already tomorrow at the city council session, we will present a decision that will allow the city to fulfill its part of the obligations. We are transferring the municipal plot of the lower Metropolitan Gardens to the Regional Military Administration, that is, to the state.
- The Broadcasting Concern is terminating the use of the other two plots of the gardens.
- The State Special Communications is transferring the building of the Sheptytsky Library on November 28 to the Regional Military Administration.
- After that, the RMA will consolidate the three land plots into one and is to transfer the entire land complex along with the Sheptytsky Library to the Church.
"I expect that all parties will also act quickly and responsibly," Sadovyi concluded.
