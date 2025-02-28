Lviv RMA asks to award Iryna Farion the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously
Kyiv • UNN
A petition to award Iryna Farion the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously received 25,000 votes. Lviv RMA sent a corresponding petition to President Zelensky.
Linguist Iryna Farion may be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. The petition on this issue gained the required number of votes, and the Lviv RMA sent a letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.This was reported on Facebook by Farion's daughter Sofia Semchyshyn, UNN writes.
On July 24, 2024, thanks to Mykhailo Sheveliuk and Oksana Mykytyuk, a petition was registered to award Iryna Farion the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously). Despite the blocking, back in September, it gained the required 25 thousand votes. Now the second important step has been taken: The Lviv Regional Military Administration sent an official letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to confer this high title
The address, quoted by Semchyshyn, says that Farion is awarded the title "for many years of conscientious work in the field of Ukrainian studies, a significant contribution to the development of science and education, fruitful social and political activities and tireless ideological struggle during the hybrid aggression against Ukraine.
Recall
On July 19, 2024, an unknown person shot at Irina Farion. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound in extremely serious condition. She died in the hospital.
On July 25, a man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of involvement in a murder.
The next day, law enforcement officers served 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko with a notice of suspicion of Farion's murder.
Zinchenko's preventive measure was extended until April 24, 2025. The next court hearings are scheduled for March 10 and 13.