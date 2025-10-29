Bail posted for former Supreme Court judge Lviv

Bohdan Lviv, former deputy head of the Supreme Court, suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara – Western Direction", had a bail of UAH 20 million posted for him, as determined by the court, UNN reports.

Details

As UNN learned, it is about Bohdan Lviv.

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million, determined by the court, was posted for the former deputy head of the Supreme Court - Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department of the High Anti-Corruption Court, told UNN.

Addition

On October 5, 2022, the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, dismissed the head of the Commercial Cassation Court, Bohdan Lviv, from the staff of the Supreme Court based on a letter from the SBU regarding his Russian citizenship.

On January 10, 2024, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the lawsuit of Bohdan Lviv, former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, regarding reinstatement to the position of judge.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the Russian citizenship of Bohdan Lviv, head of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy head of the new Supreme Court in 2017. On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the "Schemes" project was published, according to which Lviv has had a Russian citizen's passport since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the federal tax service of the Russian Federation since 2010.

Case of the seizure of the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline" Bohdan Lviv is suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara – Western Direction", which belongs to the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The "Samara-Western Direction" oil product pipeline was built during the Soviet era and, after Ukraine's declaration of independence, was supposed to become state property based on succession. At the same time, the subsidiary of the Russian AK "Transnefteprodukt" did not transfer the specified pipeline to Ukraine's ownership.

Since 2017, NABU and SAP have been investigating the facts of illegal seizure of the pipeline. Detectives and prosecutors managed to collect materials for seizure, and later they became the basis of the State Property Fund's lawsuit, which eventually allowed the property to be returned to the state.

