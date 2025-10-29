Bail posted for former Supreme Court judge Lviv

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 7298 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33713 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25667 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 43119 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 26638 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72087 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 47880 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46988 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114214 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59252 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80428 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51561 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 43830 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 27271 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33097 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33734 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 43139 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33528 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72098 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 1186 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 11251 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 44181 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51898 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 34475 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Boeing 737 MAX
MIM-104 Patriot

Bail posted for former Supreme Court judge Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Bail of UAH 20 million has been posted for Bohdan Lviv, former deputy head of the Supreme Court, who is suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the oil pipeline. The bail amount was reduced from over UAH 300 million.

Bail posted for former Supreme Court judge Lviv

Bohdan Lviv, former deputy head of the Supreme Court, suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara – Western Direction", had a bail of UAH 20 million posted for him, as determined by the court, UNN reports.

Details

As UNN learned, it is about Bohdan Lviv.

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million, determined by the court, was posted for the former deputy head of the Supreme Court

- Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department of the High Anti-Corruption Court, told UNN.

Addition

On October 5, 2022, the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, dismissed the head of the Commercial Cassation Court, Bohdan Lviv, from the staff of the Supreme Court based on a letter from the SBU regarding his Russian citizenship.

On January 10, 2024, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the lawsuit of Bohdan Lviv, former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, regarding reinstatement to the position of judge.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the Russian citizenship of Bohdan Lviv, head of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy head of the new Supreme Court in 2017. On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the "Schemes" project was published, according to which Lviv has had a Russian citizen's passport since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the federal tax service of the Russian Federation since 2010.

Case of the seizure of the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline" Bohdan Lviv is suspected of complicity in the appropriation of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline "Samara – Western Direction", which belongs to the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The "Samara-Western Direction" oil product pipeline was built during the Soviet era and, after Ukraine's declaration of independence, was supposed to become state property based on succession. At the same time, the subsidiary of the Russian AK "Transnefteprodukt" did not transfer the specified pipeline to Ukraine's ownership.

Since 2017, NABU and SAP have been investigating the facts of illegal seizure of the pipeline. Detectives and prosecutors managed to collect materials for seizure, and later they became the basis of the State Property Fund's lawsuit, which eventually allowed the property to be returned to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million for Bohdan Lviv, former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, who is a suspect in the case of the seizure of the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Energy
War in Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Supreme Court of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine