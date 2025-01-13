Court mitigates preventive measure for former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court Emelyanov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine Artur Emelyanov, setting him UAH 80 million bail as an alternative to detention. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

Details

It is reported that the HACC Appeals Chamber considered the defense's appeal against the decision of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of December 3, 2024, to impose a preventive measure of detention on the former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court without determining the amount of bail.

"Based on the results of the review, the panel of judges of the HACCU partially upheld the appeal of the defense, canceled the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court and issued a new one, which set UAH 80 million bail as an alternative to detention. In addition, in case of bail, the suspect is subject to a number of procedural obligations," the statement said.

Addendum

The SBI detained Artur Emelianov , a former deputy chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine , for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was a member of a group that issued "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes for bribes.

On December 3, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on lawyer and former deputy chairman of the Supreme Economic Court Artur Yemelianov in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without bail.