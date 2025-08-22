Prosecutor's Office defended Lesya Ukrainka and Lysenko Museum: construction in the center of Kyiv finally stopped

$41.220.16
47.980.19
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 24 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 1048 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 1532 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 2796 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 7980 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 8608 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 14428 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16704 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 12047 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 12954 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished
Putin is biding his time and believes "in Ukraine's fall according to the Vietnamese scenario" - Center for Countering Disinformation
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 14 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 2790 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 7976 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 14423 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16699 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
Prosecutor's Office defended Lesya Ukrainka and Lysenko Museum: construction in the center of Kyiv finally stopped

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The court finally canceled permits for construction near the Museum of Prominent Figures of Ukrainian Culture. The Prosecutor's Office defended the community's right to preserve historical heritage, returning the land to ownership.

Prosecutor's Office defended Lesya Ukrainka and Lysenko Museum: construction in the center of Kyiv finally stopped

In the capital, a unique cultural space, the Museum of Prominent Figures of Ukrainian Culture, has been successfully protected. Thanks to the principled stance of the prosecutor's office, the court finally canceled all permits for the construction of an office and residential complex near the houses where Lesya Ukrainka, Mykola Lysenko, Mykhailo Starytsky, and Panas Saksahansky lived and worked. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In the heart of Kyiv, next to the historical estates of artists from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, a struggle for land has been ongoing for years. Back in 2010, the Kyiv City Council, contrary to the law, transferred over half a hectare to a private company for the construction of a hotel, parking, and office premises. The plot belongs to the museum's protected zone and is part of the historical area of the capital, where any new construction is prohibited.

The developer tried to force cultural heritage bodies through courts to issue permits. The prosecutor's office systematically countered these attempts: it filed lawsuits, sought the annulment of adopted decisions, and ultimately proved its case in the Supreme Court. The Grand Chamber confirmed the illegality of the development and ordered the return of the land to community ownership.

Thus, the prosecutor's office defended not only the museum complex but also the general principle – commercial interests cannot be higher than society's right to preserve its historical and cultural heritage.

Thanks to this decision, Kyiv will preserve one of its key cultural centers, and the museum will continue to be open to Kyiv residents and guests of the city, reminding them that culture and memory form the basis of Ukrainian statehood.

The Office of the Prosecutor General announced suspicion of embezzlement of millions of funds to the head of KP "Pleso"18.08.25, 11:42 • 3336 views

SocietyCultureKyiv
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Kyiv