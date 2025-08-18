$41.340.11
The Office of the Prosecutor General announced suspicion of embezzlement of millions of funds to the head of KP "Pleso"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Vyacheslav Savytskyi, director of KP "Pleso", has been notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.7 million in budget funds. The investigation established the embezzlement of funds allocated for environmental protection measures and official forgery.

The Office of the Prosecutor General announced suspicion of embezzlement of millions of funds to the head of KP "Pleso"

Vyacheslav Savytskyi, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration's communal enterprise "Pleso," has been notified of suspicion in the embezzlement of millions of hryvnias allocated for environmental protection measures in the capital.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director of the communal enterprise for the protection, maintenance, and operation of water fund lands in Kyiv, "Pleso" of the Kyiv City State Administration, has been notified of suspicion. He is accused of embezzlement of budget funds on an especially large scale and official forgery, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Investigators established that in 2021, the Kyiv City Council approved a list of environmental protection measures funded by the city's environmental protection fund. KP "Pleso" received funds for the creation of water protection zones, designed to prevent pollution, littering, and depletion of the capital's water resources.

Realizing that the allocated funds needed to be used by the end of the year, the head of the communal enterprise conspired with the director of a private enterprise that had close ties with KCSA officials. They developed a scheme for the illegal withdrawal of budget funds.

- noted the prosecutor's office.

New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions14.08.25, 20:49 • 6176 views

It is also noted that officials of KP "Pleso" announced a repeated tender for the development of land management projects to establish the boundaries of water protection zones and coastal protective strips.

This was done contrary to the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement," as the previous similar procurement had not yet been completed. The tender was won by a pre-selected enterprise, with which a contract for work on five beaches, including on Trukhaniv and Venetian islands, was concluded on December 17, 2021.

Within a few days, the parties concluded additional agreements in violation of the contract terms. On December 23, the act of completed works was signed, and on December 30, 2021, the contractor was transferred funds. In fact, at the time of signing the acts, the work was not actually performed.

In addition, according to the Water Code of Ukraine, the performance of the specified works was not necessary at all on two objects – Trukhaniv and Venetian islands. As a result, UAH 1.7 million was unduly paid from the budget.

Also, prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office achieved in court the cancellation of illegally established water protection zones and one-hundred-meter coastal protective strips on these islands. This will make their development and other illegal use impossible.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention is currently being decided.

In addition, the contractor has been notified of suspicion.

Supplement

In Cherkasy region, prosecutors notified 20 individuals of suspicion, including heads of communal enterprises and officials. The estimated damages exceed 260 million hryvnias.

A new wave of crimes has been uncovered in Bukovyna: 15 individuals have been notified of suspicion in the embezzlement of over UAH 10 million in budget funds and causing environmental damage. Among the suspects are a village head, heads of state enterprises, and officials.

Pavlo Zinchenko

