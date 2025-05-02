$41.590.12
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics
10:55 AM • 1596 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

10:48 AM • 6856 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

08:28 AM • 10868 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 24287 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

May 1, 02:27 PM • 65288 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 136531 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 120557 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128062 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 127719 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317462 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Believers are obliged to serve during martial law: Supreme Court decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has confirmed the obligation of all citizens, regardless of their religion, to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine during martial law. The decision was made in the case of a Jehovah's Witness who evaded mobilization.

Believers are obliged to serve during martial law: Supreme Court decision

Under the legal regime of martial law, all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of their religion, are obliged to serve in the Armed Forces and other official paramilitary formations of the state. This was reported by the Judicial Power of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On April 15, the Criminal Cassation Court as part of the Supreme Court issued a verdict in the case of a man who was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for failing to appear at the JSSC. He received a summons, but did not appear, citing his religious beliefs.

According to the verdict, the man underwent military service in 1996, and in 2023 he was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness. The defense argued that the man did not appear at the JSSC because of belonging to a religious organization that prohibits military service - according to the lawyer, this should cancel the verdict.

However, the Supreme Court decided otherwise. They explained that the rule on alternative military service is valid only in peacetime, and during martial law and general mobilization, when there is a threat to the existence of the state, this rule is not valid.

The Supreme Court also noted that none of the ECHR decisions took into account the circumstances of such a large war that is now taking place in Ukraine.

According to the Court, the state's stay in the legal regime of martial law is a good reason to talk about the need for all citizens of Ukraine, including Jehovah's Witnesses, to fulfill their military duty

– the decision says.

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff29.04.25, 16:48 • 157984 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Supreme Court of Ukraine
Ukraine
