The Prosecutor General's Office has recorded a significant intensification of Russian information and psychological operations aimed at discrediting Ukraine internationally. The purpose of these operations is to reduce the amount of international assistance to Ukraine and to divert the attention of the world community from the massive and planned war crimes that the Russian armed forces commit on a daily basis on the territory of Ukraine - the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that one such example is an attempt by Russian so-called "investigators" and propagandists to shift responsibility for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack onto Ukraine.

Another example of the enemy's information operations is the manipulative and legally void pseudo-investigations against the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and representatives of other institutions and units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces that are countering Russian aggression. The enemy hopes that its lies will make the world forget about the more than 127,000 war crimes of the aggressor documented in Ukraine - the prosecutor's office added.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands that Ukraine arrest those responsible for terrorist attacks in Russia. According to a statement by the aggressor country's foreign ministry, the head of Ukraine's Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, is allegedly responsible for the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.