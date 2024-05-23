“We are improving every day”: Malyuk tells how SBU adapted Grad MLRS to Sea Baby marine drone

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55792 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102572 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145725 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246324 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173242 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47406 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59360 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98513 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38801 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31772 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209936 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235815 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222749 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55792 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31772 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112075 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113036 views
“We are improving every day”: Malyuk tells how SBU adapted Grad MLRS to Sea Baby marine drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15114 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has armed Sea Baby maritime drones with multiple launch rocket systems, implementing the best military and technical solutions to destroy the enemy.

The Security Service of Ukraine is improving every day to implement the best military and technological solutions to destroy the enemy. Another evidence of this is the equipping of Sea Baby marine drones with multiple launch rocket systems. This was stated by SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk  during the summit of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, UNN reports.

Details

The use of surface combat drones is a new milestone in the history of naval battles. But we have gone much further, and today we are successfully adapting various types of weapons to our drones. We will not disclose all the details to prevent the enemy from preparing. The main thing is that we are implementing the best military technology solutions, experimenting and improving every day

- The Malyuk  said. 

According to him, the SBU first used a Sea Baby drone equipped with Grad multiple rocket launchers in December 2013.

Malyuk emphasized that Sea Baby is a multi-purpose platform on which the special service installs additional weapons to perform various tasks. Among other things, the drone effectively performs remote mining. And, according to the SBU head, 4 enemy ships have already been hit in this way.

Vasyl Malyuk said that the history of using surface drones began in 2022. Then the SBU was the first to use surface drones in its special operations.

Later, our brothers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Navy joined us. And today we have a lot of trophies. In particular, the SBU hit 11 enemy ships. In fact, we drove the Russian fleet into the Novorossiysk Bay. But even there, we got them, hitting a large landing ship "Olenegorskiy Gornyak"

- says the SBU Head.

With the help of drones equipped with MLRS, the special service can significantly increase the list of potential targets at sea.

The Malyuk also once again noted that one of the priority targets is the Crimean bridge, which has already been hit twice by the SBU, including with the help of Sea Baby marine drones.

In addition to maritime drones, the SBU actively uses traditional UAVs. At the beginning of the month, an SBU drone "visited" the Republic of Bashkortostan, where it struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery.

The drone hit a catalytic cracker and set a historical record by flying 1500 km.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
vasyl-malyukVasyl Malyuk
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
united24United24
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising