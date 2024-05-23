“We are improving every day”: Malyuk tells how SBU adapted Grad MLRS to Sea Baby marine drone

The Security Service of Ukraine is improving every day to implement the best military and technological solutions to destroy the enemy. Another evidence of this is the equipping of Sea Baby marine drones with multiple launch rocket systems. This was stated by SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk during the summit of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, UNN reports.

Details

The use of surface combat drones is a new milestone in the history of naval battles. But we have gone much further, and today we are successfully adapting various types of weapons to our drones. We will not disclose all the details to prevent the enemy from preparing. The main thing is that we are implementing the best military technology solutions, experimenting and improving every day - The Malyuk said.

According to him, the SBU first used a Sea Baby drone equipped with Grad multiple rocket launchers in December 2013.

Malyuk emphasized that Sea Baby is a multi-purpose platform on which the special service installs additional weapons to perform various tasks. Among other things, the drone effectively performs remote mining. And, according to the SBU head, 4 enemy ships have already been hit in this way.

Addendum

Vasyl Malyuk said that the history of using surface drones began in 2022. Then the SBU was the first to use surface drones in its special operations.

Later, our brothers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Navy joined us. And today we have a lot of trophies. In particular, the SBU hit 11 enemy ships. In fact, we drove the Russian fleet into the Novorossiysk Bay. But even there, we got them, hitting a large landing ship "Olenegorskiy Gornyak" - says the SBU Head.

With the help of drones equipped with MLRS, the special service can significantly increase the list of potential targets at sea.

The Malyuk also once again noted that one of the priority targets is the Crimean bridge, which has already been hit twice by the SBU, including with the help of Sea Baby marine drones.

Recall

In addition to maritime drones, the SBU actively uses traditional UAVs. At the beginning of the month, an SBU drone "visited" the Republic of Bashkortostan, where it struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery.

The drone hit a catalytic cracker and set a historical record by flying 1500 km.