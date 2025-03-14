General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.
Since the beginning of this day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. On the Kursk direction, 18 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, and on the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the enemy, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
Today, Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes, dropping 96 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 877 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out more than four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Krasne Pershe, the enemy launched air strikes on Granov and Kozacha Lopan.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the directions of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, where Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanky, Novojehorivka, Novovodyane, Yampolivka, Torske, as well as in the directions of Novy and Dronivka 20 times. One battle continues to this day.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupying forces near Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dar’ivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka, three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky four times. One battle is currently ongoing.
Twenty-four times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk. Nineteen enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and five more are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka and Udachne. Our defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the enemy, six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Zvirove.
Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 199 occupiers were neutralized, 98 of them irrevocably. Two infantry fighting vehicles, a motorcycle, two units of automotive equipment, five "Mavic" UAVs, two UAV antennas and two UAV control points were also destroyed. In addition, three Russian guns were damaged.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Shevchenko. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Novopil, and one more clash is ongoing to this day. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Huliaipole, Novopil and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Pyatikhatky and Shcherbaky. Novandriivka was subjected to an air strike.
In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of the Antonovsky bridge, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Kherson.
In the Kursk direction, 18 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and carried out 156 artillery shellings.
General Staff: reports about alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality14.03.25, 17:17 • 19710 views