General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35428 views

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes

Since the beginning of this day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. On the Kursk direction, 18 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, and on the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the enemy, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Today, Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes, dropping 96 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 877 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out more than four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Krasne Pershe, the enemy launched air strikes on Granov and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the directions of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, where Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanky, Novojehorivka, Novovodyane, Yampolivka, Torske, as well as in the directions of Novy and Dronivka 20 times. One battle continues to this day.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupying forces near Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dar’ivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka, three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky four times. One battle is currently ongoing.

Twenty-four times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk. Nineteen enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and five more are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka and Udachne. Our defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the enemy, six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Zvirove.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 199 occupiers were neutralized, 98 of them irrevocably. Two infantry fighting vehicles, a motorcycle, two units of automotive equipment, five "Mavic" UAVs, two UAV antennas and two UAV control points were also destroyed. In addition, three Russian guns were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Shevchenko. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Novopil, and one more clash is ongoing to this day. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Huliaipole, Novopil and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Pyatikhatky and Shcherbaky. Novandriivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of the Antonovsky bridge, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Kherson.

In the Kursk direction, 18 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and carried out 156 artillery shellings.

General Staff: reports about alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality14.03.25, 17:17 • 19710 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
DJI Mavic
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
