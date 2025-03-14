General Staff: reports about alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the Russian fakes about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region. According to the command, this is a manipulation for the purpose of political pressure on Ukraine and partners.
The Russian Federation is once again spreading false reports about the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region. However, according to the Ukrainian command, this information is an attempt at manipulation aimed at political pressure on Ukraine and its partners. This is reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.
Details
"Reports about the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian units by the enemy in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality and are created by the Russians for political purposes and pressure on Ukraine and its partners," the statement reads.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the Kursk direction has not undergone significant changes. Combat operations continue.
"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regrouped, retreated to more favorable defense lines and are performing their assigned tasks on the territory of the Kursk region. Our soldiers are repelling the enemy's offensive actions and inflicting effective fire damage on him from all types of weapons," the statement reads.
In addition, the General Staff reminded that since the beginning of the current day, 13 combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction, and there is no threat of encirclement of Ukrainian units.
Recall
Le Monde reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving the Kursk region of Russia under pressure from the United States of America. In particular, it is assumed that this was a prerequisite for negotiations on a ceasefire with Russia through the mediation of the United States.