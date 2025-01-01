Russian defense ministry says sea drones attack on Crimea: what is known

the rf ministry of defense claimed the destruction of three marine drones in Crimea, but there is no confirmation of these statements, writes UNN.

The rf defense ministry said about the attack of sea drones on Crimea.

According to Russian media reports citing the agency, “three uncrewed boats were destroyed by the Black Sea Fleet forces.

However, no corroboration of these statements was provided.

The official Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry does not have this information. The Ukrainian side also did not comment on these reports.

Also the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind” reports that in the village of Kacha, where the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation airfield is located, they confirm the liquidation of the helicopter pilots.

Recall

The head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk said that in 2024, dozens of military facilities have been hit in the rear of Russia, we are talking about airfields, weapons arsenals and oil depots.