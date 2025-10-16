Russians claim "foreign trace" in "Spiderweb" operation: SBU responds

Operation "Cobweb", during which 41 aircraft of Russia's military strategic aviation were destroyed, was carried out exclusively by the forces of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was stated by the SBU, responding to statements by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that an "foreign trace" was allegedly found in Operation "Cobweb", reports UNN with reference to the SBU press center.

Details

Today, Russian special services distinguished themselves with another "loud" statement that the special operation "Cobweb" was allegedly conducted under the supervision of foreign partners and did not cause significant damage to the Russian troops. The Security Service of Ukraine perceives such statements exclusively as an attempt by the enemy to justify its own failure before the domestic audience. After all, thanks to the SBU employees and their work, the myth of the "omnipotence of the FSB" crumbled right before their eyes and burned down along with the aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation - reported the SBU.

The special service emphasized that "Cobweb" is a unique, complex and multi-level special operation that the SBU implemented exclusively with its own forces.

The agency also assured that Ukraine will continue to painfully strike Russian invaders on the battlefield and in its deep rear.

We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere - at sea, in the air and on land. And if necessary - we will get them even from under the ground - said the head of the Service, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Recall

The SBU special operation "Cobweb" took place on June 1, 2025. Its progress was personally controlled by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the preparation and conduct of "Cobweb" was directly managed by the Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

As a result, the Security Service of Ukraine hit 41 Russian aircraft, or 34% of all enemy strategic aviation. Among them are Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160, which the occupiers used to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities, as well as unique enemy A-50 reconnaissance aircraft.

Addition

SBU special forces hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare and radar systems worth more than $250 million in four days. This deprived the Russians of the ability to detect targets and counter Ukrainian drones.