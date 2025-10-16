Russians claim "foreign trace" in "Spiderweb" operation: SBU responds

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6922 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16432 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30489 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48964 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16970 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36381 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28750 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24970 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34749 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54835 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39207 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42665 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 26114 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23115 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10625 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6906 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48956 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23242 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42797 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62831 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30228 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79172 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57145 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59392 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64475 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Tu-95

Russians claim "foreign trace" in "Spiderweb" operation: SBU responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the "Spiderweb" operation, which destroyed 41 Russian military strategic aviation aircraft, was carried out exclusively by its forces. The SBU refutes FSB statements about a "foreign trace," calling them an attempt to justify failure.

Russians claim "foreign trace" in "Spiderweb" operation: SBU responds

Operation "Cobweb", during which 41 aircraft of Russia's military strategic aviation were destroyed, was carried out exclusively by the forces of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was stated by the SBU, responding to statements by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that an "foreign trace" was allegedly found in Operation "Cobweb", reports UNN with reference to the SBU press center.

Details

Today, Russian special services distinguished themselves with another "loud" statement that the special operation "Cobweb" was allegedly conducted under the supervision of foreign partners and did not cause significant damage to the Russian troops. The Security Service of Ukraine perceives such statements exclusively as an attempt by the enemy to justify its own failure before the domestic audience. After all, thanks to the SBU employees and their work, the myth of the "omnipotence of the FSB" crumbled right before their eyes and burned down along with the aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation 

- reported the SBU.

The special service emphasized that "Cobweb" is a unique, complex and multi-level special operation that the SBU implemented exclusively with its own forces.

The agency also assured that Ukraine will continue to painfully strike Russian invaders on the battlefield and in its deep rear.

We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere - at sea, in the air and on land. And if necessary - we will get them even from under the ground

- said the head of the Service, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Recall

The SBU special operation "Cobweb" took place on June 1, 2025. Its progress was personally controlled by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the preparation and conduct of "Cobweb" was directly managed by the Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

As a result, the Security Service of Ukraine hit 41 Russian aircraft, or 34% of all enemy strategic aviation. Among them are Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160, which the occupiers used to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities, as well as unique enemy A-50 reconnaissance aircraft.

Addition

SBU special forces hit 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare and radar systems worth more than $250 million in four days. This deprived the Russians of the ability to detect targets and counter Ukrainian drones.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine