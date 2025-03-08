The Ministry of Health has debunked seven myths about nutrition inherited from Soviet times

President of the Association of Dietitians of Ukraine, consultant on public health at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Oleg Shvets has debunked the seven most popular myths that still accompany the topic of nutrition and are inherited from the Soviet era, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Health notes that the science of nutrition is rapidly developing alongside other medical sciences. Many notions and claims from the last century are being criticized or have been irrevocably debunked and forgotten. However, despite the availability of scientific data, pseudoscientific, subjective, and biased claims about nutrition, food, and nutrients continue to spread. This occurs at all levels: from academic to 'beauty blogger'.

MYTH #1

Hot soups contribute to better digestion and are mandatory in the daily menu.

TRUTH

First courses are beneficial due to the content of healthy ingredients and their quantity - more vegetables, less saturated fats and salt. At the same time, there is no convincing scientific data on the decisive influence of soup on the physiology of digestion. Claims that the absence of first courses in the daily menu may increase the risk of gastrointestinal diseases are also insufficiently substantiated.

MYTH #2

Food should not be washed down with water or other drinks.

TRUTH

Gastric secretion adapts to the food we consume. The amount of hydrochloric acid and enzymes changes depending on the consistency of the food.

Whether to wash down food or not is a matter of individual habit and preference. It does not affect the physiology of digestion. Instead, drinking during meals may influence slower satiety and reduce the amount eaten. This can be helpful for people trying to lose extra pounds.

MYTH #3

Spicy and sour dishes are dangerous and can cause gastritis and ulcers.

TRUTH

High acidity of gastric juice is normal. Acid neutralizes dangerous pathogens that come with food and helps initiate the digestion process. The gastric mucosa is reliably protected from such acid, so spicy and sour food does not disrupt the stomach's protection and is not a cause of gastritis and ulcers.

However, due to infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria or the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, the protective ability of the mucosa may decrease. Then the risk of inflammation and damage increases.

MYTH #4

People with digestive organ diseases should not consume fresh vegetables and fruits.

TRUTH

The most important nutrient component of plant food is dietary fiber. They provide the necessary balance of the gut microbiome.

At the same time, it is worth remembering that fiber is present in both raw and cooked plant products. Therefore, during acute inflammation, it is advisable to temporarily limit their consumption until symptoms are under control. Then, it is advisable to reintroduce fresh and cooked vegetables, fruits, and berries into the daily menu.

MYTH #5

Milk is harmful to adults because they cannot tolerate lactose.

TRUTH

Only about 20% of adults have reduced production of the enzyme responsible for digesting lactose.

But they should not exclude dairy products from their diet - just limit portions. Continuing to consume yogurts and cottage cheese, on the contrary, helps improve lactose tolerance.

IMPORTANT! Genetic tests do not reveal lactose intolerance. It is indicated solely by the appearance of nausea, pain, bloating, and diarrhea when consuming a significant amount of lactose-containing products.

MYTH #6

Frequent fractional meals are optimal.

TRUTH

Frequent meals do not exclude the consumption of excessive amounts of food and will not help lose weight. It is also not indicated for irritable bowel syndrome, as a greater number of meals leads to an increase in symptom frequency. However, it is wise to avoid consuming large portions with excessive fat content.

"Frequent fractional meals" are appropriate in cases of malnutrition (a condition resulting from insufficient intake or absorption of nutrients).

MYTH #7

Dietary tables (according to Pevzner) are still prescribed for people with diseases of various organs and systems.

TRUTH

Perhaps a hundred years ago, Pevzner's know-how was timely and can even be assumed to be effective. But after World War II, restrictive diets were almost completely excluded from the treatment process in Western Europe and North America.

Dietary tables have never been studied according to the principles of evidence-based medicine, do not take into account the possibilities of modern pharmacological therapy. They are based on absurd restrictions and exclusions, and in most cases, people do not adhere to them.

