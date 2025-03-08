The Ministry of Health has debunked seven myths about nutrition inherited from Soviet times

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18221 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110009 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170654 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107459 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343882 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173857 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145088 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196178 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124923 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
The Ministry of Health has debunked seven myths about nutrition inherited from Soviet times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20964 views

The President of the Association of Dietitians of Ukraine has dispelled common myths about nutrition inherited from the times of the USSR. The expert explained the truth about hot soups, drinking food, spicy dishes, dairy products, and other food stereotypes.

The Ministry of Health has debunked seven myths about nutrition inherited from Soviet times

President of the Association of Dietitians of Ukraine, consultant on public health at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Oleg Shvets has debunked the seven most popular myths that still accompany the topic of nutrition and are inherited from the Soviet era, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Health notes that the science of nutrition is rapidly developing alongside other medical sciences. Many notions and claims from the last century are being criticized or have been irrevocably debunked and forgotten. However, despite the availability of scientific data, pseudoscientific, subjective, and biased claims about nutrition, food, and nutrients continue to spread. This occurs at all levels: from academic to 'beauty blogger'.

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 231182 views

MYTH #1

Hot soups contribute to better digestion and are mandatory in the daily menu.

TRUTH

First courses are beneficial due to the content of healthy ingredients and their quantity - more vegetables, less saturated fats and salt. At the same time, there is no convincing scientific data on the decisive influence of soup on the physiology of digestion. Claims that the absence of first courses in the daily menu may increase the risk of gastrointestinal diseases are also insufficiently substantiated.

MYTH #2

Food should not be washed down with water or other drinks.

TRUTH

Gastric secretion adapts to the food we consume. The amount of hydrochloric acid and enzymes changes depending on the consistency of the food.

Whether to wash down food or not is a matter of individual habit and preference. It does not affect the physiology of digestion. Instead, drinking during meals may influence slower satiety and reduce the amount eaten. This can be helpful for people trying to lose extra pounds.

MYTH #3

Spicy and sour dishes are dangerous and can cause gastritis and ulcers.

TRUTH

High acidity of gastric juice is normal. Acid neutralizes dangerous pathogens that come with food and helps initiate the digestion process. The gastric mucosa is reliably protected from such acid, so spicy and sour food does not disrupt the stomach's protection and is not a cause of gastritis and ulcers.

However, due to infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria or the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, the protective ability of the mucosa may decrease. Then the risk of inflammation and damage increases.

MYTH #4

People with digestive organ diseases should not consume fresh vegetables and fruits.

TRUTH

The most important nutrient component of plant food is dietary fiber. They provide the necessary balance of the gut microbiome.

At the same time, it is worth remembering that fiber is present in both raw and cooked plant products. Therefore, during acute inflammation, it is advisable to temporarily limit their consumption until symptoms are under control. Then, it is advisable to reintroduce fresh and cooked vegetables, fruits, and berries into the daily menu.

MYTH #5

Milk is harmful to adults because they cannot tolerate lactose.

TRUTH

Only about 20% of adults have reduced production of the enzyme responsible for digesting lactose.

But they should not exclude dairy products from their diet - just limit portions. Continuing to consume yogurts and cottage cheese, on the contrary, helps improve lactose tolerance.

IMPORTANT! Genetic tests do not reveal lactose intolerance. It is indicated solely by the appearance of nausea, pain, bloating, and diarrhea when consuming a significant amount of lactose-containing products.

MYTH #6

Frequent fractional meals are optimal.

TRUTH

Frequent meals do not exclude the consumption of excessive amounts of food and will not help lose weight. It is also not indicated for irritable bowel syndrome, as a greater number of meals leads to an increase in symptom frequency. However, it is wise to avoid consuming large portions with excessive fat content.

"Frequent fractional meals" are appropriate in cases of malnutrition (a condition resulting from insufficient intake or absorption of nutrients).

MYTH #7

Dietary tables (according to Pevzner) are still prescribed for people with diseases of various organs and systems.

TRUTH

Perhaps a hundred years ago, Pevzner's know-how was timely and can even be assumed to be effective. But after World War II, restrictive diets were almost completely excluded from the treatment process in Western Europe and North America.

Dietary tables have never been studied according to the principles of evidence-based medicine, do not take into account the possibilities of modern pharmacological therapy. They are based on absurd restrictions and exclusions, and in most cases, people do not adhere to them.

Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends07.03.25, 10:52 • 223972 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
