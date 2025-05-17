Killed by a neighbor? Iskander missile developer dies in Russia

In Russia, one of the creators of the Iskander missile system, Vladimir Nedoshivin, died. It is reported that he was killed by a neighbor. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the death occurred on May 9, when Russians celebrate Victory Day in World War II. He was found barely alive in the entrance of a building in Kolomna and an ambulance was called. Doctors took the inventor to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

Later it became known that the cause of death was bodily injuries inflicted on Vladimir Nedoshivin by his neighbor. The conflict occurred because Nedoshivin, while intoxicated, allegedly relieved himself in the entrance. His 32-year-old neighbor did not like this - he threw him down the stairs.

At the time of his death, Nedoshivin was 74 years old.

Let's remind

Russians deliberately use inaccurate ballistic missiles, both of their own and North Korean production, to strike Ukrainian cities. At the same time, North Korean KN-23 missiles look like Russian Iskanders from the outside.