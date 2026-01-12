New Russian attack caused power outages in 7 regions, emergency blackouts in Kyiv and 4 oblasts - Ministry of Energy

Due to a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 7 regions in Ukraine experienced power outages, emergency shutdowns are in effect in Kyiv and 4 regions, and 4 regions are experiencing power interruptions due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"This night, the enemy launched another attack on Ukraine's energy system. As a result of the attack, consumers in Odesa, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions were de-energized," the report says.

Energy workers began emergency restoration work overnight.

"Repair work continues in Odesa and Zhytomyr regions to restore power to consumers," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"In Chernihiv region, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. A number of settlements were de-energized," the ministry indicated.

Restoration of electricity supply will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

"Restoration work continues in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Emergency shutdowns are being applied to parts of the right and left banks. A gradual transition from emergency restrictions to scheduled hourly shutdowns is underway," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 161 settlements in Kyiv region, 48 in Zakarpattia, 36 in Dnipropetrovsk, and 15 in Chernihiv regions have been de-energized," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"Currently, most regions have hourly shutdown schedules. In Kyiv and Kyiv region, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, emergency schedules are applied. Their duration may depend on a significant drop in air temperature," the Ministry of Energy noted.

The Ministry of Energy called on Ukrainians to be understanding of temporary restrictions, support each other, and, if possible, consume electricity sparingly during this difficult period.