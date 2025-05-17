$41.470.00
"There is only one real indicator": Sybiha said what exactly will testify to Russia's readiness to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that putin's agreement to a complete ceasefire is the only real indicator of russia's readiness for peace. He called for increased pressure on russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the only real indicator of Russia's readiness to end the war. He wrote on his X page, UNN reports.

Details

As the minister noted, Ukraine confirmed its commitment to peace and agreed on the return of 1,000 of our people. At the same time, Putin used the Istanbul meeting for the purposes of domestic propaganda and imitation of the peace process, gaining time, and postponing the introduction of new sanctions.

From a global point of view, there is only one real indicator of Russia's readiness to end the war: Putin's agreement to an unconditional, complete and lasting ceasefire. The world cannot allow Russia to use the meeting in Istanbul as a justification for continuing aggression 

– Sybiha wrote.

According to the diplomat, there should be more steps than the 17th EU sanctions package.

Price cap on oil, embargo on Russian energy in Europe, shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against the entire banking sector and the central bank, as well as other steps by Europe, the US and other partners. Economic pressure must go hand in hand with steps to strengthen Ukraine: additional deterrence packages, air defense, investments in the military-industrial complex

 – Sybiha emphasized.

Let's remind

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the Russian strike on a bus in the Sumy region: 9 people died then.

Andriy Sybiha noted: pressure on Moscow must be increased to put an end to Russian terror.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War Politics News of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Istanbul
Europe
Ukraine
