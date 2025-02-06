Land corruption in Kyiv City Council: 7 people detained

The Kyiv City Council exposed a criminal organization involved in land corruption. This was reported by the NABU, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City" to eliminate corruption in the land and budget spheres of Kyiv.

The activities of a criminal organization headed by a media-famous former deputy of the Kyiv City Council (hereinafter - the "KCS") were exposed and terminated - the statement said.

Among the suspects:

former Kyiv City Council deputy, head of a criminal organization;

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (hereinafter - KCSA);

Chairman and member of the KCSA Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations, current KCSA deputies;

first deputy and deputy director of municipal enterprises;

four other people.

According to the NABU, 7 members of the criminal organization have been detained so far.

The scheme consisted of searching for promising land plots and registering ownership of buildings that never existed on these plots in the name of controlled persons. Subsequently, applications were submitted to the city council for granting them ownership of land plots for the maintenance of these structures, which allowed them to avoid bidding - NABU reports.

In addition, it is known that KCSA deputies and officials, some of whom were members of the criminal organization and some of whom were under its influence, ensured the adoption of decisions on granting the relevant land rights, for which they received undue benefits in the form of funds and real estate.

At the same time, such decisions were under the full control of the members of the criminal organization: The "right" people received land rights, while the rest faced artificial obstacles and had to turn to members of the criminal organization for help.

The head of the criminal organization had a significant influence on the processes within the KCSA and the KCSA, such as the actions of officials, the appointment of loyalists to high positions, the dismissal of controlled employees, the allocation of budget funds in the interests of the criminal organization, etc. He also maintained relations with a wide range of influential people, including deputy heads of the KCSA, deputies, the head of the KCSA land commission, and others. The decision-making center, in particular in the land sector, moved from 36 Khreshchatyk Street to another building, where issues were "resolved" with the participation of city officials and other influential people - NABU notes.

To conceal their activities, the members of the criminal organization used special mobile communication terminals, pseudonyms, counter-surveillance and other actions aimed at avoiding responsibility, but this did not prevent detectives from detecting them.

In particular, as a result of the criminal organization's activities in 2023-2024, land in the city center worth UAH 11.6 million was illegally withdrawn from the ownership of the Kyiv territorial community.

The law enforcement also prevented the seizure of six more land plots in the capital with a total value of UAH 83.7 million. And an attempt to force a private enterprise to cease its legitimate trade and lease of retail space in one of the capital's districts by threats and artificial obstacles in order to seize the company's land plot for further development was exposed.

...an offer of an unlawful benefit in the amount of USD 100,000 to a member of the land commission and a deputy of the Kyiv City Council for abusing her powers and influence in the interests of a criminal organization was recorded - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that NABU and SAPO "Clean City" are exposing a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council. In particular, searches are being conducted at the home of Chernovetsky's associate Denys Komarnytsky.