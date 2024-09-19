Oleksandr Syrsky and Oksana Zabuzhko became honorary citizens of Kyiv

Today, on September 19, the Kyiv City Council decided to award 15 prominent Kyiv residents the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv. Among them are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and writer Oksana Zabuzhko. This is stated on the website of the Kyiv City Council, reports UNN.

“The deputy corps of the Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. The prominent Kyiv residents received the awards today, on September 19, at the plenary meeting of the third session of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation. The award ceremony was held by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko,” the statement said.

In particular, was assigned the title of:

Viktor Malakhov (posthumously) - theater director, founder and director of the Kyiv Academic Drama Theater on Podil;

Alli Gordienko is a library organizer, Director General of the National Library of Ukraine for Children, President of the National Section of the International Council on Children's and Youth Books;

Herman Makarenko - Director of Kyiv-Classic LLC, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra, Conductor of the State Enterprise National Academic Taras Shevchenko Opera and Ballet Theater of Ukraine;

Yevhen Savchuk - Hero of Ukraine, Ukrainian conductor, general director of the National Honored Academic Chapel of Ukraine “DUMKA”;

Yevhen Stankovych - Hero of Ukraine, composer;

Maxim Tymoshenko - Ambassador of Peace, Rector of the Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Usenko is a scientist, surgeon, director of the National Institute of Surgery and Transplantation named after O. O. Shalimov of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine;

Denys Antipov (posthumously) - a lecturer at the Department of Languages and Literatures of the Far East and Southeast Asia of the Educational and Research Institute of Philology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, a command officer of the 1st Air Assault Battalion of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Orest Vaskul (posthumously) - head of the public organization “Kyiv Regional Brotherhood of Veterans of the OUN and UPA and Other National Liberation Formations”;

Viktor Vergunov is a scientist in the field of agricultural reclamation and history of natural science, director of the National Agricultural Library of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, and an academician of the NAAS;

Mykola Levtik is the director of the Natural Science Lyceum No. 145 in the Pechersk district of Kyiv;

Anatoliy Solovyanenko is the artistic director of the opera at the Taras Shevchenko National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Syrskyi - Hero of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Oksana Zabuzhko is a writer;

Oleksandr Zlotnyk is the rector of the R. M. Glière Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music.

Recall

In May, poetess Lina Kostenko and former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi were awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Kyiv.” The decision was made by the Kyiv City Council.