Land corruption in the capital: Court remanded Kyiv City Council member in custody
Kyiv • UNN
The HACCU has chosen a preventive measure for Kyiv City Council deputy Olena Marchenko in the case of seizing the capital's land. She is taken into custody with the possibility of being released on bail of UAH 50 million.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody a deputy, a member of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations, a suspect in the case of seizing the capital's land. This was reported by the HACC spokeswoman Olesia Chemeris in a comment to UNN.
Details
According to UNN sources, it is about MP Olena Marchenko.
In a closed session, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the Kyiv City Council deputy - detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million
Recall
Yesterday, on February 6, the NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City" aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.
The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious constructions. Seven people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the theft of land worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented.