Land corruption in the capital: Court remanded Kyiv City Council member in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody a deputy, a member of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations, a suspect in the case of seizing the capital's land. This was reported by the HACC spokeswoman Olesia Chemeris in a comment to UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, it is about MP Olena Marchenko.

In a closed session, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the Kyiv City Council deputy - detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million - said Chemeris.

Recall

Yesterday, on February 6, the NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City" aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.

The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious constructions. Seven people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the theft of land worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented.