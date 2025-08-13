Trump threatened "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to stop the war

$41.430.02
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 8954 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 15760 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 21535 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 47753 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 54628 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 100658 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 49730 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 86845 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 86649 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 100637 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 86829 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
Trump threatened "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

US President Donald Trump announced serious consequences for Russia if Putin does not stop the war. This will happen after their meeting in Alaska.

Trump threatened "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to stop the war

US President Donald Trump stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the war, Russia will face serious consequences. Trump made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering a question about whether there would be any consequences for Russia if Putin agreed to end the war in Ukraine after their meeting in Alaska on Friday, Trump replied: "Yes, there will be. There will be consequences."

He did not disclose what specific consequences there would be for Putin, but again emphasized that "there will be very serious consequences."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that if the first meeting between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this Friday goes well, he would immediately like to organize a second meeting with the participation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If Trump does not receive the answers he needs at the first meeting with Putin, there will be no second meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine