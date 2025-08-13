Trump threatened "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to stop the war

US President Donald Trump stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the war, Russia will face serious consequences. Trump made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering a question about whether there would be any consequences for Russia if Putin agreed to end the war in Ukraine after their meeting in Alaska on Friday, Trump replied: "Yes, there will be. There will be consequences."

He did not disclose what specific consequences there would be for Putin, but again emphasized that "there will be very serious consequences."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that if the first meeting between him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this Friday goes well, he would immediately like to organize a second meeting with the participation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If Trump does not receive the answers he needs at the first meeting with Putin, there will be no second meeting.