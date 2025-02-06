NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation regarding land corruption in the Kyiv City Council

The NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation called "Clean City" aimed at exposing a criminal organization that operated in the Kyiv City Council and was involved in land corruption. This is reported by the press service of the NABU, writes UNN.

Details

Priority investigative actions are currently underway.

Addition

According to the media, law enforcement officers are conducting searches on an ally of Chernovetskyy. NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors are carrying out a number of investigative actions, in particular, on the former co-chairman of the Leonid Chernovetskyy Bloc faction, businessman Denys Komarnytskyy. Currently, the details of the case are unknown, but the proceedings are likely related to construction in the capital.