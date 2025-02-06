NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation regarding land corruption in the Kyiv City Council
Kyiv • UNN
NABU and SAP have launched the "Clean City" operation to expose a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council. In particular, searches are being conducted at the residence of Denys Komarnitskyi, an ally of Chernovetskyy.
The NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation called "Clean City" aimed at exposing a criminal organization that operated in the Kyiv City Council and was involved in land corruption. This is reported by the press service of the NABU, writes UNN.
Details
"The NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation "Clean City" to expose a criminal organization involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council", the message says.
Priority investigative actions are currently underway.
Addition
According to the media, law enforcement officers are conducting searches on an ally of Chernovetskyy. NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors are carrying out a number of investigative actions, in particular, on the former co-chairman of the Leonid Chernovetskyy Bloc faction, businessman Denys Komarnytskyy. Currently, the details of the case are unknown, but the proceedings are likely related to construction in the capital.