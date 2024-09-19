There will be no shopping center on the shores of Lake Vyrlytsia in the capital - the court declared the decision of the Kyiv City Council illegal

There will be no shopping and entertainment center on the shores of Lake Vyrlytsia, prosecutors in the Supreme Court defended the interests of Kyiv residents. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It was established that a land plot near Lake Vyrlytsia, which has been reserved as a valuable natural area with significant recreational value since 1994, was allocated by the Kyiv City Council to a private entity for the construction of a shopping, entertainment, office and exhibition complex.

Therefore, prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office and the Darnytsia District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv Commercial Court to declare this decision of the Kyiv City Council illegal and also asked the court to invalidate the land lease agreement.

The Supreme Court, having reviewed the evidence provided by the prosecutor, confirmed the legality and validity of the decision of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal, which satisfied the prosecutors' claim.

The court proved that the disputed land plot is located within the coastal protection zone of Lake Vyrlytsia and within its water area. In this regard, the allocation of this land for commercial development is a gross violation of land and water legislation.

Due to the principled position of the prosecutor's office, the illegal decision of the Kyiv City Council, which allocated water fund land for commercial development, was canceled. The land lease agreement concluded between the Kyiv City Council and a private company was declared invalid, - the statement said.

The plot of almost 20 hectares worth more than UAH 1 billion was returned to municipal ownership.

