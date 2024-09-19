ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

There will be no shopping center on the shores of Lake Vyrlytsia in the capital - the court declared the decision of the Kyiv City Council illegal

There will be no shopping center on the shores of Lake Vyrlytsia in the capital - the court declared the decision of the Kyiv City Council illegal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17366 views

The Supreme Court has confirmed the illegality of the Kyiv City Council's decision to allocate land for a shopping center near Lake Vyrlytsia. The 20-hectare plot worth over UAH 1 billion was returned to municipal ownership.

There will be no shopping and entertainment center on the shores of Lake Vyrlytsia, prosecutors in the Supreme Court defended the interests of Kyiv residents. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It was established that a land plot near Lake Vyrlytsia, which has been reserved as a valuable natural area with significant recreational value since 1994, was allocated by the Kyiv City Council to a private entity for the construction of a shopping, entertainment, office and exhibition complex.

Therefore, prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office and the Darnytsia District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv Commercial Court to declare this decision of the Kyiv City Council illegal and also asked the court to invalidate the land lease agreement.

Director of a Kyiv company suspected of overpaying UAH 230 thousand for tulips for flower beds in Pechersk18.09.24, 15:48 • 16457 views

The Supreme Court, having reviewed the evidence provided by the prosecutor, confirmed the legality and validity of the decision of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal, which satisfied the prosecutors' claim.

The court proved that the disputed land plot is located within the coastal protection zone of Lake Vyrlytsia and within its water area. In this regard, the allocation of this land for commercial development is a gross violation of land and water legislation.

Due to the principled position of the prosecutor's office, the illegal decision of the Kyiv City Council, which allocated water fund land for commercial development, was canceled. The land lease agreement concluded between the Kyiv City Council and a private company was declared invalid,

- the statement said.

The plot of almost 20 hectares worth more than UAH 1 billion was returned to municipal ownership.

Whether protective screens will be installed at subway stations in Kyiv: city council responds to petition18.09.24, 12:19 • 15405 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising