Director of a Kyiv company suspected of overpaying UAH 230 thousand for tulips for flower beds in Pechersk

The director of a utility company who purchased tulips for flower beds at a loss of more than 230 thousand hryvnias has been notified of suspicion of official negligence. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

In October 2023, an official of a Kyiv utility company signed an agreement to purchase 48,000 tulips from abroad, which were intended for planting in the Pechersk district. But the company paid a significantly inflated price from the budget.

Investigators found that the director of the said ME, due to his negligent attitude to his official duties, failed to check the market value of the purchased goods when approving the documentation and thus overstated the cost of the plants by more than UAH 230 thousand.

The police notified the official of suspicion of official negligence (Part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for restraint of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for the same period.

Recall

In Kyiv, an employee of the Southern Cemetery was served a notice of suspicion for extorting $1,000 for a burial site. The woman was detained while receiving the money and faces up to 8 years in prison.

Supreme Court upholds conviction of former Defense Ministry official for UAH 24 million bribe