Supreme Court upholds conviction of former Defense Ministry official for UAH 24 million bribe

The Supreme Court of Ukraine upheld the verdict against former Defense Ministry official Dmytro Komasa, who was found guilty of offering to pay UAH 24 million in bribes. This was stated by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that On September 17, the Criminal Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court and the decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

According to the preliminary decision, former Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Komakha was found guilty of offering UAH 24 million in unlawful benefit for a positive audit of the arrangement of the Fortress, a special purpose facility of the Unified Security Center of the Central Security Directorate of the Military Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the Supreme Court ruled to find the former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guilty of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the decision of the Supreme Court, D. Komakha was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison. The ruling of the Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed - the SAPO emphasized.

Recall

