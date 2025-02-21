Land corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenych is released on bail

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Land corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenych is released on bail

Land corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenych is released on bail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46225 views

The deputy head of KCSA, Petro Olenych, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. He was detained by the NABU in a case of illegal withdrawal of Kyiv land through fictitious structures.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, who is involved in the case of the capital's land, was released on bail, UNN reports.

The deputy head of KCSA, to whom the investigating judge had previously imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail, was granted bail in the full amount specified in the investigating judge's decision 

- said Olesia Chemeris, spokesperson for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

According to sources, it is Petro Olenych.

Addendum

On February 6, NABU and SAPO conducted a a large-scale operation called ‘Clean City’ aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.

The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious constructions. Seven people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody a deputy, member of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations, suspected of seizing the capital's land.

On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Deputy Head of the KCSA Petro Olenych to custody for two months, and set bail at UAH 15 million as an alternative.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

