Land corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenych is released on bail

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, who is involved in the case of the capital's land, was released on bail, UNN reports.

The deputy head of KCSA, to whom the investigating judge had previously imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail, was granted bail in the full amount specified in the investigating judge's decision - said Olesia Chemeris, spokesperson for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

According to sources, it is Petro Olenych.

Addendum

On February 6, NABU and SAPO conducted a a large-scale operation called ‘Clean City’ aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.

The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious constructions. Seven people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody a deputy, member of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations, suspected of seizing the capital's land.

On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Deputy Head of the KCSA Petro Olenych to custody for two months, and set bail at UAH 15 million as an alternative.