KCSA announces the dismissal of defendants in the “land case”
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.
Kyiv Mayor and Head of KCSA Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of several officials of the Kyiv City State Administration. In particular, Deputy Head of KCSA Petro Olenych and Deputy Director of the Spetszhylofond Yuriy Leonov are resigning. Klitschko announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"The following will be dismissed from their positions at KCSA: Deputy Head of KCSA Petro Olenych; Deputy Director of KP "Spetszhilofond" Yuriy Leonov; Deputy Head of KP "Kyivblagoustrii" Oleksiy Mushta," Klitschko wrote.
The mayor also added that "Kyiv City Council deputy and head of the land commission Mykhailo Terentyev should resign from his deputy position.
Klitschko announced reorganization in the areas of urban planning and land relations, noting that the changes will also affect other areas.
Regarding the high-profile "land case," Klitschko emphasized that the city provides law enforcement with all the necessary documents and actively assists in the investigation.
Recall
On February 6, the NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City" aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.
The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally transferred land through fictitious structures. Seven people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the theft of land worth UAH 83.7 million was prevented.
On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court in the land corruption case sent Deputy Head of the KCSA Petro Olenych to custody for two months, and set bail at UAH 15 million as an alternative.