Klitschko suspends his deputy Prokopiv after second part of journalists' investigation

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
67%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Klitschko suspends his deputy Prokopiv after second part of journalists' investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22877 views

The mayor of Kyiv has suspended Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties as deputy head of the KCSA following a journalists' investigation.

Klitschko suspends his deputy Prokopiv after second part of journalists' investigation

Kyiv mayor and head of the KCSA Vitali Klitschko announced the suspension of his deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties following a journalist investigation, UNN reports.    

Details

"I appeal to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to verify the facts presented by Bihus.Info investigative journalists regarding KCSA Deputy Head Volodymyr Prokopiv. And also, for the duration of the inspection, for the sake of its objectivity, I suspend Prokopiv from performing his duties as deputy head of the KCSA with self-governing powers," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Context

Last week, a Bihus.Info investigation noted that relatives of Volodymyr Prokopiv, the deputy mayor of Kyiv, have acquired numerous properties during his tenure at the Kyiv City Council and KCSA. The acquisitions include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

Yesterday, on October 21, Bihus.Info released the second part of the investigation, which indicates that two friends of KCSA Deputy Head Volodymyr Prokopiv have acquired at least six real estate properties that previously belonged to the city through private companies.

In particular, the investigation indicates that Oleksandr Poshtariuk, a fellow Ivano-Frankivsk resident, worked for many years as an employee in the companies of the politician's wife and father-in-law. At the same time, he helped Prokopiv's family with real estate and cars. In 2016, he sold the politician's Mercedes Benz GLK 220 CDI 4 MATIC at half the market price. A few years later, in 2018, he helped Prokopiv become the owner of a 600-square-meter estate in the Konik cottage community. Poshtariuk allegedly built it at his own expense, although according to journalists, he did not have commensurate income.

According to the investigation, Poshtariuk gave the completed but not yet renovated mansion to Prokopiv, while the politician gave his old, 5 times smaller house on the outskirts of Kyiv to his friend for a small surcharge. While the estate was being completed, Prokopiv lived in a neighboring house, which Poshtariuk also bought. Officially, Prokopiv rented it, but he didn't even pay the rent for a long time.

Another friend of Prokopiv is Andriy Stetsenko. Since 2018, his wife has been working in the Kyiv City Council, specifically in the Secretariat, which Prokopiv used to head. The Stetsenko's, like Prokopiv and Poshtariuk, are from Ivano-Frankivsk, and after moving to Kyiv, they rented an apartment from Prokopiv's father-in-law's company for many years. And Stetsenko registered his sole proprietorship and still keeps it in Poshtariuk's apartment, according to the investigation.

According to the investigation, Stetsenko helped the Prokopyvs to acquire elite real estate for a pittance. First, he invested in the construction of the Signature residential complex on his own behalf, purchasing an apartment under unclear circumstances at a price four times lower than the market price, and then sold the rights to the apartment to Prokopiv's wife's company for the same price. Currently, Signature is the most expensive residential complex in Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv City Council
Vitali Klitschko
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv
