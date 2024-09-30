Dipfakes, bots, Russian music and computer games: a mini-series to counter disinformation created in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67880 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103611 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167199 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143185 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182291 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100279 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109940 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112039 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48639 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55364 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167205 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200199 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189122 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141940 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138058 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154937 views
Dipfakes, bots, Russian music and computer games: a mini-series to counter disinformation created in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20861 views

The 5-part Ukrainian mini-series shows the impact of Russian propaganda on everyday life. The project, featuring opinion leaders, demonstrates how disinformation is changing the way Ukrainians think and culture.

Ukraine has created a mini-series to counter disinformation, as Russians spread disinformation, in particular through bloggers, bots, paid-for articles, and even children's video games. This was announced by the initiator of the project, Bohdan Tymoshchuk, UNN reports.

Tymoshchuk noted that the Russian special operation "Maidan-3" is literally happening before our eyes: the enemies know the most vulnerable points of Ukrainians and appeal to them through bloggers, bots, paid articles and even children's video games, polarizing Ukrainian society.

To help Ukrainians keep a closer eye on their information space, a mini-series on disinformation was filmed in Ukraine. It shows how, even in the most mundane situations, Russian propaganda and IPSO influence people's thinking and change Ukrainian culture.

TikTok blocked a number of channels spreading fakes and propaganda of the Russian Federation in Ukraine - CPJ18.04.24, 11:04 • 19559 views

According to him, the series consists of five short episodes that make viewers take a closer look at their information space. They were not just prepared with boring stories, but modeled real-life situations in which everyone recognizes themselves or their loved ones. These include the impact of hyperbolic news presentation on mature people, listening to Russian music that not only sponsors the war but also erodes Ukrainian culture, dipfakes of presidential addresses, and even hostile information suggestion to children through video games.

"Many Ukrainians still don't realize how much Russian propaganda and ISIS influence them. Every day we come into contact with dozens of pro-Russian narratives, spreading them not only by reposting them on social media, but also in the kitchen among our families. If you think that this has been happening only in recent years, unfortunately, no! We have been actively influenced by information since 2014: information bubbles, bot farms, and the soft power of culture are all effective weapons in the war against Ukrainians," said Bohdan Tymoshchuk, an opinion leader and project initiator.

Opinion leaders, including Masha Efrosinina, Timur and Inna Miroshnichenko, Natalia Ostrovska, Anatoliy Anatolich, Yula, Yevhen Pronin, and professional actors, joined the filming of each episode.

Episode can be viewed on the official website of the Kyiv City Council.

Ukraine denies Russian fake news about bringing mobile crematoria to Sumy to burn Russians from Kursk region21.08.24, 18:12 • 21482 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
tiktokTikTok
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

