Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

The Kyiv authorities supported a petition calling for a ban on the construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill near the capital's Landscape Alley.

This is stated in the response to the petition №13302, reports UNN.

Details

In the petition, the community of the Gonchari-Kozhumyaki tract and residents of V. Zhytomyrska Street appealed to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to ban construction under the guise of building a parking lot on Kyianivskyi Lane and destroying the historical monument of Starokyivska Mountain near the Landscape Alley.

In his response, Klitschko said he supported the initiative.

Given the social significance of the issue raised in the electronic petition, I support the electronic petition #13302 initiated by you “Prohibition of construction under the guise of parking lot construction on Kyianivskyi lane and destruction of the historical monument of the state of Starokyivska mountain (Landscape alley)” in terms of preserving the existing cultural heritage - the response reads.

He also noted that, according to the electronic document management system of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration, the design documentation for architectural transformations within the detailed plan of the territory o

The department did not approve the construction of an underground parking lot in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, and no permits were issued. Addendum The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reacted to the Kyiv City State Administration's plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill, which is part of Ukrainian culture and history, noting that the destruction of an archaeological site of national importance is unacceptable.

The Kyiv City Council website has registered a draft decision “On Approval of the Detailed Plan of the Territory on Kyianivskyi Lane in Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv,” which was supported on November 13 by the Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations.

According to the DPT, which is yet to be approved by the city council, the construction of a parking lot and a dual-purpose building with protective properties of a radiation shelter at 13-21 Kyianivskyi Lane for 320 parking spaces (shelter capacity - 1650 spaces) is envisaged on the site of the garage boxes, to serve visitors to the adjacent park area and surrounding public facilities and institutions, as well as residents of nearby residential buildings.

Also, it is planned to build a pedestrian bridge from the Landscape Alley to the elevator, which is planned to be arranged as part of the underground parking lot, as a measure to ensure accessibility to the parking lot for people with limited mobility.

KCSA plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill. The Ministry of Culture reacted

Recall

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a number of searches in the Kyiv City Council of persons associated with the organizer of the criminal scheme as part of the operation “Clean City” on corruption in the Kyiv City Council.