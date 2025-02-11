Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26952 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67944 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110674 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87717 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120757 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101807 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113157 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155653 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100439 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72070 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100918 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146107 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178359 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100918 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135034 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136941 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165088 views
Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43741 views

The Kyiv authorities supported a petition to ban the construction of an underground parking lot near the Landscape Alley on Starokyivska Hill. The project included a parking lot for 320 cars and a shelter for 1,650 people.

The Kyiv authorities supported a petition calling for a ban on the construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill near the capital's Landscape Alley.

This is stated in the response to the petition №13302, reports UNN.

Details

In the petition, the community of the Gonchari-Kozhumyaki tract and residents of V. Zhytomyrska Street appealed to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to ban construction under the guise of building a parking lot on Kyianivskyi Lane and destroying the historical monument of Starokyivska Mountain near the Landscape Alley.

In his response, Klitschko said he supported the initiative.

Given the social significance of the issue raised in the electronic petition, I support the electronic petition #13302 initiated by you “Prohibition of construction under the guise of parking lot construction on Kyianivskyi lane and destruction of the historical monument of the state of Starokyivska mountain (Landscape alley)” in terms of preserving the existing cultural heritage

- the response reads.

He also noted that, according to the electronic document management system of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration, the design documentation for architectural transformations within the detailed plan of the territory o

The department did not approve the construction of an underground parking lot in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, and no permits were issued. Addendum The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reacted to the Kyiv City State Administration's plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill, which is part of Ukrainian culture and history, noting that the destruction of an archaeological site of national importance is unacceptable.

The Kyiv City Council website has registered a draft decision “On Approval of the Detailed Plan of the Territory on Kyianivskyi Lane in Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv,” which was supported on November 13 by the Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations.

According to the DPT, which is yet to be approved by the city council, the construction of a parking lot and a dual-purpose building with protective properties of a radiation shelter at 13-21 Kyianivskyi Lane for 320 parking spaces (shelter capacity - 1650 spaces) is envisaged on the site of the garage boxes, to serve visitors to the adjacent park area and surrounding public facilities and institutions, as well as residents of nearby residential buildings.

Also, it is planned to build a pedestrian bridge from the Landscape Alley to the elevator, which is planned to be arranged as part of the underground parking lot, as a measure to ensure accessibility to the parking lot for people with limited mobility. 

KCSA plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill. The Ministry of Culture reacted14.11.24, 16:15 • 22807 views

 Recall

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a number of searches in the Kyiv City Council of persons associated with the organizer of the criminal scheme as part of the operation “Clean City” on corruption in the Kyiv City Council.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCultureKyiv
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

