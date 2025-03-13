"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations
Kyiv • UNN
Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.
A number of Kyiv officials involved in the NABU case "Clean City" regarding land corruption in the Kyiv City Council have been dismissed. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.
"Regarding the latest high-profile news concerning, in particular, the land sector of the capital. I want to note that the city provides law enforcement officers with all requested documents and assists the investigation," Klitschko wrote.
The mayor announced that the following have been dismissed from their positions in the Kyiv City State Administration:
⦁ Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych;
⦁ Deputy Head of KP "Kyivblagoustriy" Oleksiy Mushta;
⦁ Deputy Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Yuriy Leonov will be procedurally dismissed from tomorrow;
⦁ Kyiv City Council deputy, head of the land commission Mykhailo Terentyev, wrote a letter of resignation from the post of director of KP "Engineering Center". The UDAR party faction is also recalling him from the Kyiv City Council.
Klitschko states that the following officials will also be dismissed:
⦁ Director of the communal enterprise "Kyiv Institute of Land Relations" Ihor Dolinskyi;
⦁ Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Volodymyr Shariy;
⦁ Director of the communal enterprise "Financial Company "Zhytloinvest" Viktor Pohrebny;
⦁ Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture Valentyna Svyatina.
As for the Kyivzelenbud communal association, according to the mayor, the following will be dismissed:
⦁ General Director of the enterprise Yuriy Bakhmat;
⦁ First Deputy General Director of Kyivzelenbud Oleksiy Lukash;
⦁ Deputy Head of the Capital Investments Department of the Communal Association Oleksandr Gora.
"Inspections in various departments are ongoing and these will not be the last dismissals for the sake of cleansing. The urban planning sector of the capital and land relations, as we said earlier, will be reorganized. And not only in these areas. I have instructed to check the documents for the land plots mentioned in the NABU investigation. And the legality of the allocation of which raises questions. According to the results of the inspection, where there are violations, land allocations will be canceled," Klitschko wrote.
According to him, a package of solutions is already being prepared to prevent such abuses in the future. This also applies to procedures to close loopholes in the legislation.
"Regarding the latter, we have prepared an appeal to the parliament. So that the Verkhovna Rada properly regulates in the law the ratio of the area of land plots and property objects located on them. Decisions are also being prepared regarding the reorganization of structural units of the Kyiv City State Administration," the mayor said.
Context
On February 6, NABU and SAP conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.
NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, preventing the theft of plots worth 83.7 million hryvnias.
The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody a deputy, a member of the permanent commission of the Kyiv City Council on architecture, urban planning and land relations, suspected of involvement in the case of seizing capital land.
On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych to custody for two months, and determined a bail of 15 million hryvnias as an alternative.
Later, a bail was posted for the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Olenych, who is a suspect in the case of the capital's land.