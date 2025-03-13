"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17322 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108408 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169664 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106864 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173628 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144906 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196144 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124882 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108161 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30279 views

Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.

"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations

A number of Kyiv officials involved in the NABU case "Clean City" regarding land corruption in the Kyiv City Council have been dismissed. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

"Regarding the latest high-profile news concerning, in particular, the land sector of the capital. I want to note that the city provides law enforcement officers with all requested documents and assists the investigation," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor announced that the following have been dismissed from their positions in the Kyiv City State Administration:

⦁ Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych;

⦁ Deputy Head of KP "Kyivblagoustriy" Oleksiy Mushta;

⦁ Deputy Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Yuriy Leonov will be procedurally dismissed from tomorrow;

⦁ Kyiv City Council deputy, head of the land commission Mykhailo Terentyev, wrote a letter of resignation from the post of director of KP "Engineering Center". The UDAR party faction is also recalling him from the Kyiv City Council.

Klitschko states that the following officials will also be dismissed:

⦁ Director of the communal enterprise "Kyiv Institute of Land Relations" Ihor Dolinskyi;

⦁ Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Volodymyr Shariy;

⦁ Director of the communal enterprise "Financial Company "Zhytloinvest" Viktor Pohrebny;

⦁ Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture Valentyna Svyatina.

As for the Kyivzelenbud communal association, according to the mayor, the following will be dismissed:

⦁ General Director of the enterprise Yuriy Bakhmat;

⦁ First Deputy General Director of Kyivzelenbud Oleksiy Lukash;

⦁ Deputy Head of the Capital Investments Department of the Communal Association Oleksandr Gora.

"Inspections in various departments are ongoing and these will not be the last dismissals for the sake of cleansing. The urban planning sector of the capital and land relations, as we said earlier, will be reorganized. And not only in these areas. I have instructed to check the documents for the land plots mentioned in the NABU investigation. And the legality of the allocation of which raises questions. According to the results of the inspection, where there are violations, land allocations will be canceled," Klitschko wrote.

According to him, a package of solutions is already being prepared to prevent such abuses in the future. This also applies to procedures to close loopholes in the legislation.

"Regarding the latter, we have prepared an appeal to the parliament. So that the Verkhovna Rada properly regulates in the law the ratio of the area of land plots and property objects located on them. Decisions are also being prepared regarding the reorganization of structural units of the Kyiv City State Administration," the mayor said.

NABU puts former Kyiv City Council deputy Komarnytskyi on the wanted list10.02.25, 14:39 • 104660 views

Context

On February 6, NABU and SAP conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.

NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, preventing the theft of plots worth 83.7 million hryvnias.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody a deputy, a member of the permanent commission of the Kyiv City Council on architecture, urban planning and land relations, suspected of involvement in the case of seizing capital land.

On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych to custody for two months, and determined a bail of 15 million hryvnias as an alternative.

Later, a bail was posted for the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Olenych, who is a suspect in the case of the capital's land.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City Council
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
