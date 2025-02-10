NABU puts former Kyiv City Council deputy Komarnytskyi on the wanted list

Law enforcement officers are looking for Kyiv businessman Denys Komarnytsky, who was searched in connection with the case of land seizure in the city. Earlier it became known that he was trying to cross the border. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Based on the decision of the NABU detective, a former deputy of the Kyiv City Council was put on the wanted list, suspected of creating and managing a criminal organization to seize the capital's land. He and 9 other members of the criminal organization were exposed on February 6, 2025, - the statement said.

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation to eliminate corruption in the land and budget sphere of Kyiv. They exposed and terminated the activities of a criminal organization headed by a well-known former deputy of the Kyiv City Council.

The NABU clarified that it had exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, prevented theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.

According to media reports, law enforcement officers searched Chernovetsky's associate.

Former Kyiv City Council member tries to flee Ukraine after exposing land scheme - NABU