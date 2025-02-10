Former Kyiv City Council member tries to flee Ukraine after exposing land scheme - NABU

Law enforcement officers are looking for a former deputy of the Kyiv City Council, who is believed to be the head of a criminal organization to seize the capital's land. The suspect is now trying to find a way to leave the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos during a briefing on Monday, an UNN correspondent reports.

According to media reports, it is a former member of the Kyiv City Council, businessman Denys Komarnytsky.

The head of the criminal organization is currently in hiding. We are taking measures to find this person. According to our information, this person is now trying to find a way to leave the territory of Ukraine. The search operation involves significant forces, employees of other law enforcement agencies, the SBU, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service - Krivonos said.

Addendum

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation to eliminate corruption in the land and budget sphere of Kyiv. They exposed and terminated the activities of a criminal organization headed by a well-known former deputy of the Kyiv City Council.

The NABU clarified that it had exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, prevented theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.

According to media reports, law enforcement officers searched Chernovetsky's associate.