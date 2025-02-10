Former Kyiv City Council member tries to flee Ukraine after exposing land scheme - NABU

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30365 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 71483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95279 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111733 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89962 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121477 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101916 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156239 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100928 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 75890 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 46689 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101780 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 72930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111733 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146663 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178891 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 72930 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101780 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135270 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137162 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165280 views
Former Kyiv City Council member tries to flee Ukraine after exposing land scheme - NABU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31726 views

The NABU is looking for a former Kyiv City Council deputy suspected of leading a criminal organization involved in the theft of Kyiv land.

Law enforcement officers are looking for a former deputy of the Kyiv City Council, who is believed to be the head of a criminal organization to seize the capital's land. The suspect is now trying to find a way to leave the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos during a briefing on Monday, an UNN correspondent reports.

According to media reports, it is a former member of the Kyiv City Council, businessman Denys Komarnytsky.

The head of the criminal organization is currently in hiding. We are taking measures to find this person. According to our information, this person is now trying to find a way to leave the territory of Ukraine. The search operation involves significant forces, employees of other law enforcement agencies, the SBU, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service

- Krivonos said.

Addendum

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation to eliminate corruption in the land and budget sphere of Kyiv. They exposed and terminated the activities of a criminal organization headed by a well-known former deputy of the Kyiv City Council.

The NABU clarified that it had exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, prevented theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.

According to media reports, law enforcement officers searched Chernovetsky's associate. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising