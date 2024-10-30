Seasonal speed limits in Kyiv and Dnipro: what you need to know
In Kyiv, the speed limit was changed from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in 8 sections. In Dnipro, the speed limit has been changed from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in 7 sections.
In Kyiv, the speed limit will be changed from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in 8 sections starting November 1. In Dnipro, the speed limit will be changed from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in 7 sections. This was reminded by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshitsky on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Starting November 1, speed limits have been changed in some parts of Kyiv and Dnipro. According to the decisions of the Kyiv City Council and the Executive Committee of the Dnipro City Council, the period of validity of the speed limits for vehicles over 50 km/h is coming to an end.
In Kyiv, the speed limit for vehicles is being changed from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in eight sections, namely:
- Roman Shukhevych Avenue (from the Northern Bridge to Honoré de Balzac Street);
- Naberezhno-Rybalska Street (from Havana Bridge to Elektrykiv Street);
- Naddnipryanske highway;
- Naberezhne Highway (from Poshtova Square to Naddnipryanske Highway);
- Stolychne Highway (to Akademika Zabolotnoho Street);
- Mykola Bazhana Avenue (from the Southern Bridge Crossing to Kharkivska Square);
- Stepan Bandera Avenue (from Obolonskyi Avenue to the Northern Bridge);
- R-69 highway (from Ozerna Street to the Kyiv city limits).
In Dnipro, the speed limit is reduced from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in the following areas:
- Naberezhna Zavodska Street, except for the following areas: 200 m on both sides of the intersection with Akademika Pavlova Street; from the slag dump exit to the turn to Kaidatsky Bridge; 50 m on both sides of unregulated pedestrian crossings in the area of the intersections with Fatima Gafurova Street (Ice Arena Sports Complex and Metrobudivska Street);
- Naberezhna Peremohy Street (from Yaruzhna Street to Kosmichna Street);
- Zaporizke Highway (from Shynna Street to Airportivska Street);
- Donetsk Highway (from the intersection with Berezynska Street to road signs 5.45 and 5.46 “Dnipro”);
- Solnechna Naberezhna, from the intersection with Lyubarskoho Street to the Ust-Samarskyi Bridge (except for the areas 50 meters before unregulated pedestrian crossings on both sides);
- Tsentralnyi Bridge;
- Kaidatsky Bridge.
"On the streets and roads where automatic detection of traffic violations is carried out, in particular: in Kyiv - at 4 Naberezhne Shosse, in Dnipro - at 64 Naberezhna Zavodska and 38-A Naberezhna Peremohy, the automatic detection systems will be reconfigured to the current speed limit!" - Biloshitsky emphasized.
