What will happen if you don't “change your shoes”: the patrol police reminded
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy head of the patrol police reminded us of the need to replace summer tires with winter ones. At temperatures below +7°C, summer tires lose their properties and become dangerous to drive.
First deputy head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky reminded of the need to replace summer tires with winter ones on his car, as the first cold weather is approaching, UNN reports.
Biloshitsky published archival photos on Telegram that remind us what can happen if you don't “change your shoes” in time.
He emphasized that changeable weather, temperature fluctuations, and frosts should not be an obstacle to safe driving.
Biloshytsky said that every year he hears people say things like “it will go anyway,” “winter tires are marketing,” “only non-professionals change tires,” “my grandfather drove for 50 years,” and many other things. But there are indisputable facts, he pointed out and listed them:
- winter tires have much better traction in winter conditions;
- at temperatures of +4-7°C, summer tires “tan” and lose their properties, which leads to reduced handling and increased braking distances;
- winter tires are safer - reduced skid risk and better road control reduce the likelihood of accidents on slippery roads.
Timely replacement of tires will help to avoid many problems during severe weather conditions and save you time, added Biloshitsky.
Earlier, car instructor Mykola Krepets in a comment to UNN reported that it is necessary to change summer tires for winter tires on his car at a temperature of +5...+10°C.