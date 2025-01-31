KCMA initiates review of decision to stop transport during alarms

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Tymur Tkachenko, has called for a revision of the decision to stop public transportation during alarms in Kyiv. The developments will be presented at the next meeting of the Defense Council. This was reported by the KCMA on its Telegram channel , UNN reports.

Details

The proposal was made during a roundtable discussion "Ensuring reliable operation of public transport during air raids in Kyiv" on Thursday, January 30.

The discussion was held as part of the search for tools to develop an effective strategy for maintaining the safety and mobility of Kyiv residents under martial law.

Open exchange of opinions and professional analysis are the basis for effective and balanced decisions. The functioning of the city should be equally balanced: the safety and mobility of Kyiv residents is a priority - said the head of KCMA at the event.

Tkachenko emphasized that when considering the issue of stopping public transport during alarms, he did not receive any documented analytical justification for this decision.

All sides of the discussion called for a balanced, comprehensive approach that would take into account both security and transportation aspects. These developments ... will be presented at one of the next meetings of the Defense Council - KCMA said in a statement.

In addition, according to Tkachenko, the decision of the Defense Council is being implemented selectively, as it states that everyone, both public and private transport, should stop, but in practice this does not happen.

Recall

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks.

In the capital, a minute of silence will be announced in public transport