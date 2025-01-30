ukenru
In the capital, a minute of silence will be announced in public transport

In the capital, a minute of silence will be announced in public transport

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65852 views

The Kyiv City Council has decided to declare a minute of silence in public transport and through city warning systems.

The Kyiv City Council has adopted a decision according to which a minute of silence will be announced in the capital in public transport, through sound warning systems, as well as on advertising media and through the Kyiv Digital mobile application. This was reported by the Kyiv City Council, according to UNN.

The capital has approved a list of events for the daily national minute of silence. The start of the minute of silence will be announced in public transport, as well as through sound warning systems on Khreshchatyk and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, on advertising media and through the Kyiv Digital mobile app,

- the statement said.

In addition, institutions, establishments and organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, are advised to suspend work for a minute at 09:00, unless this is impossible due to continuous operation or the need for urgent measures.

The decision was supported by 78 deputies.

Recall

A few days ago, it became known that Kyiv had developed recommendations for holding a daily minute of silence.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

