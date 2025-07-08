State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROC

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 11054 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 34966 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 64510 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 94029 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 61492 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 54753 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 58563 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 55759 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45756 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42690 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.4m/s
68%
743mm
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directionsJuly 8, 12:46 PM • 4601 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 76006 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces03:24 PM • 21614 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged04:54 PM • 5974 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 2536 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 64497 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 76036 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 94018 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 208883 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 193456 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 163493 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 350714 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 186448 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 300386 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320019 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43 views

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience has found signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the Russian Orthodox Church. The study showed that the UOC (MP) is not fully independent, and its charter contains signs of being part of the ROC structure.

State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROC

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience has found signs of affiliation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to research results.

The corresponding order "On the detection of signs of affiliation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church" was issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience on July 08, 2025.

- the agency's statement says.

It is noted that according to the results of the study on the presence of signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with a foreign religious organization, whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine, the research group found the following signs of affiliation:

  • the scope of rights of "independence and self-governance" granted by the ROC to the UOC (MP) does not mean full independence, in the sense given to autocephalous churches by the mother church;
    • the UOC (MP) charter contains signs of belonging to the ROC structure;
      • the ROC charter stipulates that the hierarchs of the UOC (MP) are members of the Local and Bishops' Councils of the ROC, and participate in their work;
        • a number of other signs. Source: https://censor.net/ua/n3562251

          Recall

          The Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, challenging the resolution on the procedure for checking churches for ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. The UOC-MP claims that it was not involved in the research process, which deprived it of the opportunity to defend its rights.

          On May 9, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for conducting a study on the presence of signs of affiliation of a religious organization with a foreign religious organization whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine, as well as the procedure for considering the issue of confirming facts of using a religious organization for propaganda of the "Russian world" ideology.

          Vita Zelenetska

          Vita Zelenetska

          SocietyPolitics
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9