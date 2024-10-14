Relatives of Klitschko's deputy bought apartments and offices: they accumulated a lot of real estate in Kyiv - media

The relatives of Kyiv Deputy Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Volodymyr Prokopiv, have amassed a bank of commercial and residential real estate during his years of work in the Kyiv City Council and KCSA. This is stated in the first part of the Bihus.Info investigation, UNN reports.

Details

The publication reminds that Volodymyr Prokopiv has been a member of the Kyiv City Council since 2014, head of the European Solidarity faction. For a year and a half, he headed the land commission (2014-2015), was also the secretary of the city council (2015-2019), and later became one of Vitali Klitschko's deputies (since 2021). Prokopiv came to the city council from business, and for many years he was an assistant to MPs, including Petro Poroshenko. Thus, he was not a poor man when he entered the circles of power: his family had a house and an apartment in the capital, new cars, money in their accounts, etc. But it was during Prokopiv's 10 years in top positions that the assets of the official and people close to him made a leap forward in quantity and quality.

"The first batch of real estate in the capital was bought by Prokopiv's father-in-law, Andriy Shturmai. In 2015, he registered the company VP SERVICE LLC for him, and in less than a year, the company acquired an apartment and offices totaling about 600 square meters in different districts: Zelenyi Ostriv residential complex on Syryk, Parkova Vezha residential complex on Vynohradar, and in a new building on the Left Bank. Later, in 2020, the company also acquired 150 sq.m. in the Tetris Hall residential complex in the center. At the same time, during the period when the company was registered in his father-in-law's name, he did not have any other business - instead, according to the editorial sources, he received a penny salary at JSC Ivano-Frankivskgaz. According to Prokopiv himself, his father-in-law has been working abroad for many years as a "hired worker" in the construction industry. Klitschko's deputy did not want to specify what he was doing, but he admitted that his father-in-law had no business abroad," the investigation says.

According to media reports, Prokopiv's mother-in-law, Stella Shturmai, later became the owner of a private house in the Nova Khodosivka residential community. Its area is about 190 square meters, and the estimated market value as of the date of purchase is from 180 thousand dollars. At the same time, according to the editorial's sources, the mother-in-law's income over the past 10 years is not just disproportionate, but 10 times less. Her last known position was deputy director of educational and production work at Ivano-Frankivsk Art School No. 3. She worked there until 2018 with a salary of no more than 20 thousand hryvnias per month.

In addition, the publication notes that Prokopiv's wife, Vira, owns the property. She personally registered a huge commercial space in the Teremky residential complex. She bought it in 2021, 600 square meters cost her UAH 13 million. Vira Prokopiv also invested in a three-bedroom apartment in the Happy House residential complex. In the summer of 2022, she paid about UAH 2 million for it, although at that time the developer was selling apartments in this residential complex for twice as much.

"In addition, VP GROUP LLC is registered in his wife's name. On the second day of the full-scale invasion, the company invested in the construction of the Signecher residential complex, which is now the most expensive complex in the entire capital. It was a one-room apartment of 70 square meters. At that time, the residential complex was still unfinished, so officially, the company bought the rights from the previous investor. According to Prokopiv, he was traveling abroad and asked to buy the property. It turned out to be Prokopiv's friend Andriy Stetsenko. His wife works in the Kyiv City Council secretariat, and according to her declarations, Stetsenko's income is disproportionate to the investments that were registered in his name. Even though they were registered at a much lower price. For example, in 2019, he paid UAH 1.4 million for an apartment in the Signecher residential complex, although at that time the developer was selling one-bedroom apartments for at least UAH 6 million. Therefore, there is a doubt that Stetsenko was a real investor from the very beginning," the investigation says.

The most recent purchase, according to investigators, is another 70-square-meter commercial space in the Metropol residential complex, also in the city center. It was purchased by Vira Prokopiv's company in the spring of this year, according to Klitschko's deputy, for UAH 3 million. That is, for less than $1,000 per square meter, although commercial space in this residential complex is currently sold at a price of $2,000. Prokopiv himself claims to be an expert in real estate and simply knows how to bargain properly, the article notes.