We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 25150 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 20291 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 19086 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 22168 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 93200 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 147884 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 81730 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 140443 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55834 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Occupiers in Luhansk region seize Ukrainians' cars under the guise of "court decisions" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, the occupiers are seizing cars from local residents. This is happening under the guise of "court decisions", preparing civilian transport for the needs of the Russian army.

Occupiers in Luhansk region seize Ukrainians' cars under the guise of "court decisions" - CNS

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast are seizing cars from local residents under the guise of "court decisions." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in particular, in Kadiivka, the so-called "LNR court" confiscated an Audi A4 from a civilian resident.

Additional pressure is the Kremlin's demand to exchange Ukrainian driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates for Russian ones by January 1, 2026. Formally, there is still a lot of time, but in practice, Ukrainian documents are already becoming a reason for vehicle seizure

- the message says.

The CNS calls such actions by the occupiers another element of looting the population and preparing civilian transport for the needs of the Russian army.

Recall

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

It was also reported that Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history.

Russians exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from TOT of Ukraine - CNS14.08.25, 13:43 • 3154 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Luhansk Oblast
Audi
Makiivka
Crimea
Donetsk