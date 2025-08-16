Occupiers in Luhansk region seize Ukrainians' cars under the guise of "court decisions" - CNS

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast are seizing cars from local residents under the guise of "court decisions." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in particular, in Kadiivka, the so-called "LNR court" confiscated an Audi A4 from a civilian resident.

Additional pressure is the Kremlin's demand to exchange Ukrainian driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates for Russian ones by January 1, 2026. Formally, there is still a lot of time, but in practice, Ukrainian documents are already becoming a reason for vehicle seizure - the message says.

The CNS calls such actions by the occupiers another element of looting the population and preparing civilian transport for the needs of the Russian army.

