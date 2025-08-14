$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 12905 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 44901 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 29699 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 28963 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 28933 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 31957 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 41549 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42541 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41078 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43032 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Russians exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from TOT of Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Russian invaders exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The CNS emphasizes that this is a war crime and large-scale looting.

Russians exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from TOT of Ukraine - CNS

The invaders have exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

The occupiers continue to plunder Ukrainian lands. Approximately 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat have already been exported to Russia from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

- the report states.

The National Resistance emphasized that Russian propaganda acknowledges the export of this grain, and stressed that such actions are a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law, as Russia turns food from the temporarily occupied territories into a war trophy and a tool of pressure.

In fact, this is about large-scale looting, control over agricultural enterprises, and blocking farmers' access to their own products.

- added the CNS.

Russians force Ukrainian farmers to surrender grain to Russian reserves - CNS20.06.25, 21:11 • 3705 views

Olga Rozgon

WarAgronomy news
Ukraine