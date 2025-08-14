Russians exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from TOT of Ukraine - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The CNS emphasizes that this is a war crime and large-scale looting.
The invaders have exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.
The occupiers continue to plunder Ukrainian lands. Approximately 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat have already been exported to Russia from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.
The National Resistance emphasized that Russian propaganda acknowledges the export of this grain, and stressed that such actions are a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law, as Russia turns food from the temporarily occupied territories into a war trophy and a tool of pressure.
In fact, this is about large-scale looting, control over agricultural enterprises, and blocking farmers' access to their own products.
