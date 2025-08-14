The invaders have exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

The occupiers continue to plunder Ukrainian lands. Approximately 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat have already been exported to Russia from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. - the report states.

The National Resistance emphasized that Russian propaganda acknowledges the export of this grain, and stressed that such actions are a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law, as Russia turns food from the temporarily occupied territories into a war trophy and a tool of pressure.

In fact, this is about large-scale looting, control over agricultural enterprises, and blocking farmers' access to their own products. - added the CNS.

Russians force Ukrainian farmers to surrender grain to Russian reserves - CNS