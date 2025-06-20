Russians force Ukrainian farmers to surrender grain to Russian reserves - CNS

Russian occupiers are forcing Ukrainian farmers in the temporarily occupied territories to hand over grain to the Russian reserves. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the National Resistance Center, the occupiers have created "grain operators" through whom they force agrarians to sell wheat to Russia at reduced prices – 7-8 thousand rubles per ton. This is half the price of the Russian market and many times cheaper than prices in Ukraine.

The enemy blackmails farmers with refusals of "declarations of conformity". From January to May 2025 alone, 357 declarations for 487 thousand tons of grain were canceled – allegedly due to "violations of safety norms" - stated the National Resistance Center.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russia plans to create a single map of agricultural lands in the occupied territories. The occupiers are doing this to legitimize the annexation and expropriation of other people's property.