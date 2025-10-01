In the occupied part of Donetsk region, there is a soil drought, a state of emergency has been introduced

The occupation authorities have introduced a state of emergency in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. Ten districts are mentioned, and it is still unknown how long the regime introduced by the occupiers will last.

Reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, the head of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin signed a decree on the introduction of a regional state of emergency due to "drought that caused the death of agricultural crops."

The state of emergency was introduced by the occupiers, starting from October 1, in the following districts of occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Makiivka;

Khartsyzk;

Dokuchaievsk;

Amvrosiivka;

Volodarske;

Novoazovsk;

Manhush;

Boikivske (Telmanove);

Shakhtarsk;

Yasynuvata.

Representatives of the local administration appointed by Russia admit that one of the reasons is "the shallowing of inland reservoirs in the region" and assure that the construction of a water pipeline from the Vuhlehirsk reservoir is currently ongoing.

Recall

UNN previously reported that the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast faced a critical water shortage. The only plan of the Kremlin was to wait for autumn and winter precipitation.