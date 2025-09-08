$41.220.13
05:31 PM • 1972 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 4560 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 11712 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 14071 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 35913 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 23269 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24856 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25949 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26548 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29663 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk and several other cities: former Topaz plant likely attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Local residents of Donetsk, Yenakiieve, and Makiivka report numerous explosions and hits. The Topaz plant in Donetsk, which produces radio engineering systems, was likely attacked.

Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk and several other cities: former Topaz plant likely attacked

Local residents report numerous explosions and hits in various districts of Donetsk, Yenakiieve, and Makiivka. There are initial reports of casualties, consequences are being clarified, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Local residents report loud sounds of explosions and a large number of hits in various areas. Fires are being recorded. Channels report casualties. Consequences are being clarified.

- the post says.

According to Ukrainian monitoring, in occupied Donetsk, the former "Topaz" plant, which develops and produces complex radio engineering systems, including unique long-range radio intelligence and early warning air defense systems, such as the "Kolchuga" station, was likely attacked. Since 2014, part of the production has been transferred to the "Iskra" company.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Maria Zakharova stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly launched a drone strike on a children's playground in occupied Donetsk. Moscow promises a response, without mentioning its own daily shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Makiivka
Donetsk