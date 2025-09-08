Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk and several other cities: former Topaz plant likely attacked

Local residents report numerous explosions and hits in various districts of Donetsk, Yenakiieve, and Makiivka. There are initial reports of casualties, consequences are being clarified, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Local residents report loud sounds of explosions and a large number of hits in various areas. Fires are being recorded. Channels report casualties. Consequences are being clarified. - the post says.

According to Ukrainian monitoring, in occupied Donetsk, the former "Topaz" plant, which develops and produces complex radio engineering systems, including unique long-range radio intelligence and early warning air defense systems, such as the "Kolchuga" station, was likely attacked. Since 2014, part of the production has been transferred to the "Iskra" company.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Maria Zakharova stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly launched a drone strike on a children's playground in occupied Donetsk. Moscow promises a response, without mentioning its own daily shelling of Ukrainian cities.