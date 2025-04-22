In Donetsk, occupied by Russian troops, the water supply situation continues to deteriorate. Now water will appear in the taps once every three days. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council in Telegram, UNN writes.

The water supply problem is worsening in Donetsk. If earlier in the occupied city water appeared in the taps for several hours for two days, now it will be supplied once every three days - the message reads.

The situation is also difficult in Makiivka. As reported, in some quarters of Donetsk there is no water supply at all – and water is delivered there by special vehicles. However, despite the constant lack of water, residents are forced to pay for its provision to the occupying "authorities".

Russian occupiers have been controlling Ukrainian Donetsk for 11 years. But, despite all attempts to create a picture of a "prosperous" city, they cannot solve elementary problems with water supply. And in the fourth year of "swo", the situation has only worsened - noted in the CPD.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the CPD reported that brown water with rust is flowing from the taps in the Kirovskyi district of Donetsk. However, the occupying administration does not see a problem in this. They offer residents "new opportunities", saying that if there is no clean drinking water, then you can try something else.