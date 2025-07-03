SBU drones hit Russian ammunition depots near Khartsyzk

SBU drones blew up Russian ammunition depots near temporarily occupied Khartsyzk, the special service reported, writes UNN.

Yesterday, SBU drones successfully hit the ammunition depots of the Russian army in the village of Velyke Orikhove near Khartsyzk (Donetsk region). Starting from 10 p.m., explosions were heard at the warehouses, and then a powerful secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire began. - reported the SBU.

Khartsyzk is located near the temporarily occupied Makiivka and Donetsk and, as the SBU indicated, "has important strategic significance, as it is used by the Russians as a rear base." "The enemy has placed command posts, logistics centers, and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets," the SBU noted.

"The SBU continues its systematic work to weaken the rear bases of the Russian army. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential. The season of summer "cotton" from the SBU is in full swing!" - emphasized the special service.

