Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
SBU drones hit Russian ammunition depots near Khartsyzk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 389 views

SBU drones successfully hit the Russian army's ammunition depots in the village of Velyke Orikhove near Khartsyzk. Explosions, secondary detonation, and fire were heard at the depots, which reduced the enemy's offensive potential.

SBU drones hit Russian ammunition depots near Khartsyzk

SBU drones blew up Russian ammunition depots near temporarily occupied Khartsyzk, the special service reported, writes UNN.

Yesterday, SBU drones successfully hit the ammunition depots of the Russian army in the village of Velyke Orikhove near Khartsyzk (Donetsk region). Starting from 10 p.m., explosions were heard at the warehouses, and then a powerful secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire began.

- reported the SBU.

Khartsyzk is located near the temporarily occupied Makiivka and Donetsk and, as the SBU indicated, "has important strategic significance, as it is used by the Russians as a rear base." "The enemy has placed command posts, logistics centers, and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets," the SBU noted.

"The SBU continues its systematic work to weaken the rear bases of the Russian army. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential. The season of summer "cotton" from the SBU is in full swing!" - emphasized the special service.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Makiivka
Donetsk
