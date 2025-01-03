ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Russians open another youth propaganda center in occupied Makiivka

Russians open another youth propaganda center in occupied Makiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78572 views

In Makiivka, the Russians have set up a youth center to prepare Ukrainians for service in the Russian Armed Forces. The occupiers are teaching how to fly drones and taking children to Russia to enter universities.

In the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, Russians opened another youth propaganda center "Tochka" to prepare young people for service in the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Kremlin continues to make huge injections into propaganda work in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Especially among young people. This was confirmed by the opening of the "Tochka youth center" in the temporarily occupied Makiivka. The main task of the center is to prepare young Ukrainians for service in the Russian Armed Forces

- the statement said.

It is noted that for this purpose, "volunteers" undergo training courses in UAV management and tactical medicine.

Addendum

The CNS reminded that in addition to organizing such "centers," the enemy continues to take Ukrainian children to study in Russia. For example, in 2024, about 3,700 Ukrainian children from the TOT of Donetsk region were taken to Russia under the auspices of the Kremlin's "movement of the first" for an excursion and consultation on admission to Russian universities.

Occupants take 119 schoolchildren from Mariupol to St. Petersburg for “re-education” - Resistance03.01.25, 01:06 • 27393 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
makiivkaMakiivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

