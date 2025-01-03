In the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, Russians opened another youth propaganda center "Tochka" to prepare young people for service in the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Kremlin continues to make huge injections into propaganda work in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Especially among young people. This was confirmed by the opening of the "Tochka youth center" in the temporarily occupied Makiivka. The main task of the center is to prepare young Ukrainians for service in the Russian Armed Forces - the statement said.

It is noted that for this purpose, "volunteers" undergo training courses in UAV management and tactical medicine.

Addendum

The CNS reminded that in addition to organizing such "centers," the enemy continues to take Ukrainian children to study in Russia. For example, in 2024, about 3,700 Ukrainian children from the TOT of Donetsk region were taken to Russia under the auspices of the Kremlin's "movement of the first" for an excursion and consultation on admission to Russian universities.

Occupants take 119 schoolchildren from Mariupol to St. Petersburg for “re-education” - Resistance