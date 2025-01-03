Occupants take 119 schoolchildren from Mariupol to St. Petersburg for “re-education” - Resistance

Russian occupation forces have organized another departure of Ukrainian schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied Mariupol to Russia. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

This time, it is 119 Ukrainian high school students who will be "re-educated" during propaganda meetings with Russian propagandists, - the statement said.

The occupiers systematically take Ukrainian children to Russia to assimilate young Ukrainians into Moscow's identity. In this way, young people are forced to belong to the Russian Federation and to be intolerant of Ukraine and everything Ukrainian.

There are cases when children could not return home after such "school excursions" during the holidays. In this way, the Kremlin is also carrying out genocide of Ukrainians through abductions, - the National Resistance Center emphasized.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have banned Ukrainian Christmas traditions and the celebration of St. Nicholas. The occupiers impose only "Santa Claus" and conduct anti-Western propaganda among children.