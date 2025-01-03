Occupants take 119 schoolchildren from Mariupol to St. Petersburg for “re-education” - Resistance
The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation organized the transfer of 119 high school students from occupied Mariupol to St. Petersburg. The children will have propaganda meetings with Russian propagandists for “re-education” and assimilation.
Russian occupation forces have organized another departure of Ukrainian schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied Mariupol to Russia. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.
This time, it is 119 Ukrainian high school students who will be "re-educated" during propaganda meetings with Russian propagandists,
The occupiers systematically take Ukrainian children to Russia to assimilate young Ukrainians into Moscow's identity. In this way, young people are forced to belong to the Russian Federation and to be intolerant of Ukraine and everything Ukrainian.
There are cases when children could not return home after such "school excursions" during the holidays. In this way, the Kremlin is also carrying out genocide of Ukrainians through abductions,
