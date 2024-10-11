Due to the record losses of the Russian Federation, there is a lack of places in hospitals in the occupied territories - ATESH
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers are suffering catastrophic losses in the Donetsk region. According to ATES, the 30th Brigade has up to 50 killed and wounded daily, hospitals are overcrowded, and civilians are discharged to accommodate wounded soldiers.
Against the background of the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region, the occupiers suffer record losses in the Pokrovsk direction. This was stated by the underground movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.
Details
In particular, an “ATESH” agent from the 30th Brigade reported catastrophic losses in the Pokrovsk sector.
Every day, the brigades set new “records” - up to 50 people are wounded and killed in their brigade in just one day. Hospitals and clinics are overcrowded, and civilians are being urgently discharged to make room for the wounded occupiers
The information was confirmed by an agent from the medical staff of one of the hospitals in Makiivka. According to him, the occupation authorities ignore the needs of civilians to save their soldiers.
Ukrainians are being kicked out of hospitals to hospitalize Russian soldiers.
Recall
British intelligence said that in September , the average daily Russian casualties in Ukraine reached a new high of 1,271 people per day. British intelligence predicts that Russian casualties will exceed 1,000 per day through 2024.